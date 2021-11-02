CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDRV

Monday, November 8th Evening Weather

Strong south and southeast winds will develop this evening with widespread rain and snow pushing into the region. Snow will impact travel in higher elevations, especially, in southern Siskiyou County around Mt. Shasta.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
WJHG-TV

Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the 40s area wide. On Tuesday expect to see sunny skies w/highs in the mid 70s. We will see an increase of clouds on Wednesday and then rain chances on Veterans Day. Right now the rain chances will be spotty on Thursday, but there will be a chances so outdoor plans will need to watch how this unfolds. Cooler and sunny weather returns for the weekend ahead. where highs will drop into the 60s and lows in the 40s.
PANAMA CITY, FL
fox44news.com

Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Mostly cloudy and mild on Tuesday, with highs in the middle 70s. A cold front will bring rain and storm chances to parts of the region beginning Wednesday afternoon, and become more widespread Wednesday night. The severe weather potential remains low, currently. Breezy north winds behind the front will overspread...
fox26houston.com

Monday evening weather forecast

It will get a little warmer through the middle of the week and then a front arrives by late Wednesday and into early Thursday. There will be a brief chance for rain early on Veterans Day, but the rest of the week and weekend will be dry.
UPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/8/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 405 PM EST MON NOV 8 2021 /305 PM CST MON NOV 8 2021/ TONIGHT...DECREASING CLOUDS. LOWS 28 TO 42...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST AND WARMEST BY THE GREAT LAKES. TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 48 TO 55. TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 23 TO 43...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST AND WARMEST BY THE GREAT LAKES. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 46 TO 52. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...RAIN BECOMING LIKELY LATE...ESPECIALLY WEST HALF. LOWS 34 TO 43. VETERANS DAY...WINDY. RAIN LIKELY. HIGHS 46 TO 53. FRIDAY...RAIN SHOWERS...MIXED WITH SNOW SHOWERS WEST. LOWS 25 TO 35...COOLEST WESTERN INTERIOR. HIGHS 35 TO 45...WARMEST EAST HALF. SATURDAY...RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE NORTHWEST WIND LAKE EFFECT BELTS. LOWS 22 TO 35..COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGH 34 TO 42.
MARQUETTE, MI
wxxv25.com

11/08 Ryan’s “Crisp Fall” Monday Evening Forecast

The weather has been consistently clear and crisp for the last few days, but that will change shortly. Not tonight though as the the only change we’ll see is a slight increase in the temperature. That’ll be barely noticeable as it is climbing from the low 40s to tonight’s low of 46 with calming winds. Tomorrow’s high stays about the same near 73, but we’ll see increasing clouds and weak “return flow” setting up with southerly winds as a front nears.
KNOE TV8

KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast

The owners of Curry Farms said the pandemic actually helped bring in the crowds and the cash. KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll.
fox5atlanta.com

Monday Evening Weather Update

Cool in the morning and mild to warm in the afternoon. That trend will continue thru mid week before changes arrive. Here is the breakdown.
8newsnow.com

Highs came only 3 degrees shy of the record today. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, November 8th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Warming back up to 80 again today means we were just 3 degrees shy of the record 83 set back in 2016. The near record warmth ends today though as cooler 70s returns tomorrow and through the rest of the week. Even though highs will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than last week, temps will still be above average for this time in November.
LAS VEGAS, NV
yourcentralvalley.com

Monday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

Showers are moving in this evening. Expect pockets of heavy rain tonight. Showers will wrap up tomorrow morning, then we’ll be drier and warmer for the rest of the week.
WOWT

Emily's Monday evening forecast

The businessmen are now expected to be sentenced in the next month or two with a different judge. Wind chill forecast with 6 News' Meteorologist Mallory Schnell. The windy and colder weather we are facing means we're also looking at some wind chill. OPS hiring students amid staffing shortage. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
viewing.nyc

Monday, November 8th, 2021, Good Evening!

Good evening! Wishing you a happy Monday, November 8th, 2021 from all of us at Viewing NYC!. Here's what the weather looks like in the City right now. Matt enjoys exploring the City's food scene with his Wife and the outdoors with their dog. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

