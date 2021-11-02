Monday, November 1 evening forecast
Watch the video above for a look at your evening weather for Monday, November 1 from Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Watch the video above for a look at your evening weather for Monday, November 1 from Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/https://www.nwahomepage.com/
Comments / 0