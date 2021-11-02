Multiple arrests as anti-vax protesters attempt to block city sanitation trucks on SI

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — At least four people were arrested Monday night as anti-vax protesters attempted to block city Department of Sanitation trucks from exiting a Staten Island depot.

The demonstration was led by anti-vaccine organizers at a DSNY garage in New Springville in protest of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandate for municipal workers, which took effect Monday.

“I ask you to stand with me, to stand together, to stand with our brothers of the Department of Sanitation — and tonight on Staten Island, we hold the line for freedom!” one protester yelled to the crowd at the Richmond Avenue facility.

Police moved in to make arrests as protesters stood in front of DSNY vehicles, blocking their paths.

The organizers were not directly affiliated with the sanitation department and it was not immediately clear if any civil servants were arrested.

The group of protesters were filmed chanting “hold the line” as several drivers passing by honked their horns in support.

The vast majority of city workers were vaccinated before the mandate, with thousands filing for exemptions in an attempt to avoid the shot. Overall, 91% of municipal workers were vaccinated in order to avoid being placed on unpaid leave, de Blasio said.

Eventually, the sanitation trucks were able to roll out of the depot with help from police.