Staten Island, NY

Multiple arrests as anti-vax protesters attempt to block city sanitation trucks on SI

By Vincent Barone, Carol D Auria
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — At least four people were arrested Monday night as anti-vax protesters attempted to block city Department of Sanitation trucks from exiting a Staten Island depot.

The demonstration was led by anti-vaccine organizers at a DSNY garage in New Springville in protest of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandate for municipal workers, which took effect Monday.

“I ask you to stand with me, to stand together, to stand with our brothers of the Department of Sanitation — and tonight on Staten Island, we hold the line for freedom!” one protester yelled to the crowd at the Richmond Avenue facility.

Police moved in to make arrests as protesters stood in front of DSNY vehicles, blocking their paths.

The organizers were not directly affiliated with the sanitation department and it was not immediately clear if any civil servants were arrested.

The group of protesters were filmed chanting “hold the line” as several drivers passing by honked their horns in support.

The vast majority of city workers were vaccinated before the mandate, with thousands filing for exemptions in an attempt to avoid the shot. Overall, 91% of municipal workers were vaccinated in order to avoid being placed on unpaid leave, de Blasio said.

Eventually, the sanitation trucks were able to roll out of the depot with help from police.

Liberals are Delusional
7d ago

They are not Anti-vaccine they are Anti-vaccine mandate. If you can pay illegal immigrants $450,000 for breaking our laws but fire American citizens because they choose not to take an emergency vaccine because they do not know the long term effects or they already have natural immunity it’s call Marxist Fascism and we Americans do not live that way and will fight against it.

Dorothy Brown
7d ago

good for them. hold the line. I was forced to get the vax or lose my job. I understand its pay bills feed ones family or get a toxic shot. family wins

Derek Butler
7d ago

looking at some of the comments.....its disappointing how so many are willing to be enslaved by this government and be a willing participant in HELPING or encourage others to be submissive.

