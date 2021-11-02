CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Currencies wait for RBA to kick off big central bank week

By Tom Westbrook
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ilpc4_0cjcgH4500

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered below recent highs on Tuesday as traders waited for the Reserve Bank of Australia to lead a handful of central bank meetings set to define the rates outlook this week.

The RBA, Federal Reserve and Bank of England all meet with surging inflation looming over financial markets.

Australia issues its policy decision at 0330 GMT and some sort of guidance change is expected after the bank failed to defend its yield target as bonds sold off over recent sessions.

The Fed also begins a two-day meeting later on Tuesday, where it is expected to announce tapering of its asset purchases, and the BOE meets on Thursday with markets all but pricing in a small rate hike.

Moves were slight in morning trade, with the yen a fraction weaker at 114.11 per dollar and the greenback nursing a small overnight loss on the euro, following softer-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data.

The euro last bought $1.1599. The Aussie , which had been steady through a week or so of wild selling in the domestic bond market, held at $0.7521, though volatility gauges point to a bumpy week .

"The RBA meeting is widely considered 'live' after the RBA failed to defend its 0.1% April 24 bond yield target in the wake of stronger than expected inflation data last week," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Kim Mundy.

"We expect the RBA will abandon the 0.1% target while also changing its forward guidance on the timing of the first hike in the cash rate from 2024," she said. "In our view, AUD can fall if the RBA is not as hawkish as market pricing, but may find support around the technical level of $0.7379."

Analysts said the kiwi could track moves in its Australian counterpart, while the broader market may also be sensitive to the bank's tone in addressing inflation as its U.S. and UK peers face similar dilemmas.

The kiwi was marginally softer at $0.7177 in morning trade. Sterling was also on the back foot at $1.3656, but moves were small ahead of the Fed and the BOE.

"The elephant in the room is headline and underlying inflation, which are higher than the (Fed) was anticipating," said Standard Chartered's head of G10 FX, Steve Englander.

"We expect the (Federal Open Market Committee) to state that the Fed is ready to act decisively if inflation is not moving towards target levels when tapering ends, but it still expects inflation to fall as supply constraints ease. We think investors will see this as advancing the likely timing of Fed rate hikes," he said.

"We expect FX markets to react to the implied Fed threat of rates moving off zero but discount inflation optimism. This adds up to a dollar-positive combination of higher real rates and increased risk-off positions."

Trader positioning also points to bets on higher rates, with speculators crowding in to short the yen.

"That's a bet that interest rate trends will continue to move against the yen as they rise elsewhere, particularly in the U.S," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes.

"In other words, there's a majority that thinks the bond sell-off isn't over yet. It's also, to a smaller extent, a bet that risk sentiment will survive the experience."

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0018 GMT

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Gold hits 2-month peak on dollar retreat

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,817.65 per ounce by 0127 GMT, having hit its highest since Sept. 7 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,822.30. Gold prices extended a rally to hit a two-month high on Monday as a retreating dollar bolstered the precious metal's appeal.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rba#Currency#Inflation#Bank Of England#Boe#Aussie#Australian
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Australia businesses see rapid recovery as consumers ache to spend

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian businesses reported a sharp rebound in sales and profits in October as most coronavirus restrictions were lifted, while newly liberated consumers looked to spend big on travel and entertainment in coming weeks. The upbeat reports released on Tuesday reinforced expectations for a rapid economic...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Australia
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies ahead of remarks from BoC's Macklem

* Loonie trades in range of 1.2428 to 1.2459 * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.3% * Canadian bond yields ease across curve TORONTO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar barely moved against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as investors weighed U.S. inflation data ahead of comments by some senior Bank of Canada officials, including Governor Tiff Macklem. U.S. producer prices increased solidly in October, indicating that high inflation could persist for a while amid tight supply chains related to the pandemic. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose for a third session, as the U.S. lifting of travel restrictions and more signs of a global post-pandemic recovery boosted the demand outlook. U.S. crude prices were up 0.3% at $82.21 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2446 to the greenback, or 80.35 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2428 to 1.2459. On Friday it touched its weakest level in more than three weeks at 1.2479. Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry will give opening remarks to a lecture as the central bank hosts its annual economic conference. The remarks are due at 12:10 p.m. ET (1710 GMT). At 5:45 p.m. ET, Macklem will give closing remarks at a joint conference of the Federal Reserve Board, Bank of England, European Central Bank and Bank of Canada on diversity and inclusion in economics, finance and central banking. The BoC risks cutting short the current economic expansion if it shifts its focus from reducing slack in the economy to tamping down inflation, potentially setting the stage for the next cycle of rate cuts. Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased 4.1 basis points to 1.588%, pulling back from a 2-1/2-month high earlier this month at 1.766%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Mark Heinrich)
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Sterling slightly lower, near 5-week lows

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh. * Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts, adds background, updates prices) Nov 9 (Reuters) - The pound was slightly lower against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday not far from five-week lows touched last week, as fading rate hike expectations weighed on sentiment.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

The rise of digital currencies and the future of money: What does a central bank digital currency mean for you?

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) have taken center stage amongst conversations between central banks, governments and private industry. The future of money is uncertain, but we are certain that it will involve significant change as blockchain and distributed ledgers achieve adoption and production deployments at an increasingly frequent rate. To...
MARKETS
kdal610.com

$9.5 billion spent using Chinese central bank’s digital currency – official

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Some 140 million people had opened “wallets” for China’s new digital yuan as of October and used it for transactions totalling around 62 billion yuan ($9.7 billion), a senior Chinese central bank official said on Wednesday. However, Mu Changchun, the director-general of the digital currency institute...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

BoE To Hike Rates, Pave Way For Big Central Banks, But Will Pound Follow?

The Bank of England’s policy meeting on Thursday is being primed as a live one following a series of strong hints by policymakers that interest rates might have to be raised before the year-end. With November being a ‘Super Thursday’ meeting when updated economic projections and a press conference accompany the decision (due at 12:00 GMT), a rate hike this month rather than in December is more likely. But the real question is, does everyone on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) support a pre-emptive tightening? Judging from the pound’s latest moves, many traders do not seem to think so.
BUSINESS
investing.com

European stocks kick off November with fresh highs, banks rally

(Reuters) - European stocks hit record highs on Monday, entering November with a strong momentum on the back of upbeat earnings reports, while a surge in banking shares buoyed euro zone markets. The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.7% to surpass its previous all-time high marked in mid-August as the global...
STOCKS
bitcoinmarketjournal.com

Nigeria Beats US in Race to Launch a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

The race to form the world’s first large-scale, fully functional central bank digital currency (CBDC) has now been won, and by one of the most unlikely candidates. Technically, it’s not the first CBDC. The Bahamas, for example, rolled out the Sand Dollar, but the eNaira surpasses it both in size and scope of implementation.
WORLD
coingeek.com

Spain central bank rolls out registry for digital currency service providers

Spain’s central bank has launched an electronic registry for all entities offering services and products related to digital currencies in the country. The bank will require even the regulated entities such as banks to register afresh if they intend to venture into digital currency custody and other related services. Banco...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
236K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy