Tucker: Terry McAuliffe lied and Virginians knew it

If there’s one thing that former president Donald Trump has taught us, it’s how toxic to the system it is to question the legitimacy of election results. Mr. Trump continues to lie about his resounding loss in 2020 and insist that other Republicans accept the lie, too. In the Virginia gubernatorial race, Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee, has indulged Mr. Trump’s falsehoods while seeking not to embrace them so wholeheartedly as to alienate suburban voters who don’t buy them. Mr. Youngkin, a fresh face in politics, had the opportunity to tell voters frankly that the system worked in 2020. He chose not to.
Comments / 0