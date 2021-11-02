CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tucker: Terry McAuliffe lied and Virginians knew it

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Former Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder blasts fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Former Democratic Virginia Governor Douglas Wilder is taking jabs at his fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe who is running for a second term for governor against Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin. In an interview with 7News, Wilder said McAuliffe used Gov. Ralph Northam’s black face scandal as a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Post

Terry McAuliffe should not fan the flames of voter suspicion

If there’s one thing that former president Donald Trump has taught us, it’s how toxic to the system it is to question the legitimacy of election results. Mr. Trump continues to lie about his resounding loss in 2020 and insist that other Republicans accept the lie, too. In the Virginia gubernatorial race, Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee, has indulged Mr. Trump’s falsehoods while seeking not to embrace them so wholeheartedly as to alienate suburban voters who don’t buy them. Mr. Youngkin, a fresh face in politics, had the opportunity to tell voters frankly that the system worked in 2020. He chose not to.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
floridapolitics.com

The Lincoln Project makes case for Terry McAuliffe’s election

Lincoln Project wades in to the Virginia Governor's race. The never-Trumpers at The Lincoln Project continue to embrace mainstream Democratic candidates, cutting a new ad promoting former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe in his campaign against Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin. McAuliffe was already Governor once, from 2014 until 2018, and he...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
wmleader.com

Terry McAuliffe given ‘Four Pinocchios’ for false COVID claims

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe was blasted Tuesday in a Washington Post fact-check column for repeatedly citing “wildly inflated” COVID-19 infection and hospitalization data as he attacked Republican candidate Glen Youngkin. The newspaper awarded McAuliffe “Four Pinocchios” — its worst rating — as President Biden prepared to campaign for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs19news

Know Your Ballot: Terry McAuliffe

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With just four days left in the race for Virginia's next governor, the polls show it could go either way. So now people are wondering if Virginia will stay blue or flip red. As part of CBS19's Know Your Ballot series, Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
MSNBC

Stacey Abrams: 'Terry McAuliffe believes in democracy'

Stacey Abrams, founder of Fair Fight Action, explains to Lawrence O'Donnell why Virginia voters should elect Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe for governor. Abrams says, unlike his Republican opponent, McAuliffe "has stood up for voting rights and the expansion of voting."Oct. 28, 2021.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faq#Virginians#Fox News Network#Llc
Fox News

Terry McAuliffe holds an election eve rally

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Terry McAuliffe addresses Loudoun School Board issues

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
EDUCATION
Chicago Sun-Times

Will ‘critical race theory’ hurt Terry McAuliffe?

There are two big reasons that Republican Glenn Youngkin shouldn’t be within striking distance of Virginia’s state house. The first is that Virginia has been trending Democratic over the past decade and a half. Joe Biden won the state by more than 10 points last year. The second and far more important reason is that Youngkin has never distanced himself from the attempt to overthrow the constitutional order on Jan. 6. During the primary, Youngkin declined to say that Biden was the legitimately elected president and not the pretender who had stolen the presidency through fraud. Worse, he promised that “election integrity” would be his highest priority, thus giving credence to the stolen election myth.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Examiner

Terry McAuliffe’s fatal moment

Virginia was Terry McAuliffe’s to win. He had been governor once before, and the Democratic establishment was firmly behind him. But he made one crucial mistake. He alienated the one voter bloc he couldn’t afford to lose: parents. McAuliffe lost the race a month ago when he declared on a...
EDUCATION
Washington Times

Anxiety high at Terry McAuliffe election night party

The mood was anxious at Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s election night party in McLean, Virginia. Mr. McAuliffe, a candidate for governor, hosted a few hundred guests at the Hilton McLean Tyson’s Corner hotel in Northern Virginia, but the results were favoring Republican Glenn Youngkin. “I’m really anxious,” a staffer privately told...
MCLEAN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy