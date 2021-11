Fortnite Refer A Friend Redeem Code allows players to claim a free reward from the EPIC Games directly to their inventory, but with a catch of being limited. Only the first five million players to claim the reward using the specific code can avail the prize and the rest might not get a chance. The article talks all about the new Fortnite Refer A Friend redeem code that players can use to get rewards.

