It seems as if retailers and Google are playing a game of chicken about who can leak the most information about the company’s two upcoming flagship phones: the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. Google’s Pixel line of smartphones has traditionally been the flagship of the Android armada for those of us who like our Android operating systems as un-adorned as possible. After a somewhat underwhelming Pixel 5, which meant that the company had a number of mid-range phones and no real flagship to speak of, Google seems to have learned its lesson. With the un-Apple-y approach of leaking its own device a few weeks before launch, all googly eyes are on the duo of upcoming phones.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO