Charles Bickford: 'Columbia County is too often harmed by zealots with agendas of various types.'The concept of "freedom and liberty" held by the anti-vax mandate protesters at the waypoints for Scappoose students is false. Freedom from what? A useful position in our community? One of every 12 people in Columbia County is known to have been infected, and more have COVID-19 but do not show symptoms. Of the 50 or so people in the protest group, there were at least five with the disease. They were un-masked, and had their own children with them, as they confronted, shouted at and...

COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO