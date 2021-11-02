CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celebrating 75: NBA marks anniversary with New York-Toronto

 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA celebrated the...

The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its college football rankings following another eventful Saturday. The initial College Football Playoff rankings came out earlier this week, but it’s still fun to look at a different type of rankings. ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its top 25 following...
FOOTBALL
State
New York State
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Drew Steffe cuts list to five

Four-star shooting guard Drew Steffe has cut his list down to five finalists he tells 247Sports. A 6-foot-5 shooting guard at Frisco (Texas) Memorial who is currently ranked No. 69 nationally by 247 in the class of 2023, Steffe is down to Colorado, Saint Louis, TCU, Texas Tech and Xavier.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Clarifies His Comments Calling Michael Jordan Selfish: "He Was A Great Scorer, But A Lot Of Things That He Did Was Based On Him As An Individual. I Think Basketball Is A Team Game."

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen dominated 90s basketball as a duo on Chicago Bulls. They managed to win 6 championships that were split into two separate three-peats. There's no doubt that many view them as the standard for a partnership between two players on the court, and it's clear that their basketball abilities meshed together extremely well.
NBA
Yardbarker

What? The New York Knicks Are Tied For The Best Record In The NBA

The New York Knicks beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, which means they are now 5-1 and tied for the best record in the NBA. View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-117 in Louisiana on Saturday evening.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

2021 NBA offseason in review: New York Knicks

Hoops Rumors is breaking down the 2021 offseason for all 30 NBA teams, revisiting the summer’s free agent signings, trades, draft picks, departures and more. We’ll evaluate each team’s offseason moves and look ahead to what the 2021-22 season holds for all 30 franchises. Today, we’re focusing on the New York Knicks.
NBA
#Ap
NBA

NBA flagship store reopens in New York City

The National Basketball Association (NBA) reopened its iconic flagship store in New York City ahead of the league’s 75th Anniversary season, which tipped off on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The store features a range of official NBA and WNBA merchandise and memorabilia, including exclusive NBA products, apparel, jerseys, headwear, sporting goods, toys, and collectibles from major brands including Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Nike, and Wilson. Also included is a customization service where fans can personalize jerseys and hats for all 30 NBA teams.
NBA
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns slaps annoying Grizzlies fan mocking him

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t let the disrespect of one Memphis Grizzlies fan slide. After the Timberwolves lost a close encounter with the Grizzlies in overtime on Monday, a Memphis fan decided to mock Minnesota and Towns while they were exiting the court. The said home supporter waved good bye as the Minnesota players were heading to the locker room.
NBA
perutribune.com

76ers extend win streak to 6 after beating Bulls again

CHICAGO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their sixth straight victory, 114-105 over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Furkan Korkmaz matched his career best with seven 3-pointers and added 25 points for the Sixers, who topped Chicago for the second time in four nights.
NBA
perutribune.com

Poole has 25 points, NBA-leading Warriors beat Rockets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 15 of his 25 points in the first quarter and the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 120-107 on Sunday night. Poole also had five assists and four rebounds, shooting 7 of 13 from the field and 9 for 9 from the free throw line.
NBA

