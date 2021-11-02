CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

East Ridge High School Theatre Department Presents Disney’s Descendants: The Musical (Nov 10-13)

sltablet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney’s Descendants: The Musical will grace the stage of East Ridge High School November 10-13 at 7 pm. A Matinee performance will take place on Saturday, November 13 at 2 pm....

sltablet.com

Comments / 0

Related
East Tennessean

Local theatre performs take on Disney’s ‘Descendants’

The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre is proud to present “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” Thursday-Saturday through Oct. 31st, 2021. The production is based off of the popular series by Disney, which featured many of our favorite childhood villains learning how to be “good guys”. The first movie in the series aired in the summer of 2015.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Area Community Theatre presenting “Shrek The Musical”

The Knoxville Area Community Theatre will present “Shrek The Musical” next week. This performance includes actors and actresses from Knoxville and all across south-central Iowa joining together for a full production after last year’s fall production was cancelled due to the pandemic. Director Marty Adkins says to expect a deeper story than the original version.
KNOXVILLE, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madeline Smith
sent-trib.com

BGSU Department of Theatre and Film presents 'The Amateurs'

As part of its 2021-22 mainstage season, the Bowling Green State University Department of Theatre and Film will present "The Amateurs" live, in-person this weekend in the Donnell Theatre at the Wolfe Center for the Arts. The imaginative, darkly comedic production by Jordan Harrison highlights a troupe of pageant players...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
chca-oh.org

CHCA's Theatre Department Presents "101 Dalmatians KIDS"

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy’s Theatre Department presented 101 Dalmatians KIDS 10/22/21 - 10/23/21 at CHCA’s Lindner Theater. Director/Choreographer Mara Wright, Assistant Director Anna Brink, Music Director Adele Enns, and Technical Director Jim Jung led the talented cast, featuring 26 students ranging from Grades 4-5, in this delightful show. This is...
ENTERTAINMENT
goodmorningwilton.com

Wilton High School Theatre Presents “Peter & the Starcatcher” [PHOTOS]

Wilton High School Theatre is preparing for its fall play, bringing to the stage the fantastical Peter & The Starcatcher by Rick Elice. This outlandish comedy is the imaginary prequel story to Peter Pan. After staging the spring musical earlier this year outdoors in North Field, the cast of 23...
WILTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Descendants#Mti
kniakrls.com

Indianola High School Theatre Department Continues Show Tonight

The Indianola High School Theatre Department continues performances of their fall play tonight, Up the Down Staircase. Up the Down Staircase features the students and adults of Calvin Coolidge High School, an underfunded, inner-city school and follows first year teacher Sylvia Barrett and her students. Showtimes are tonight at 7pm in the newly renovated Indianola High School Auditorium at 7pm. Tickets are available at the door, $5 for students and seniors, and $10 for adults.
INDIANOLA, IA
smobserved.com

Samohi Theatre to present "Clue: On Stage!" live and in person, Nov. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14th.

For almost 2 years they have been doing online theater, one mom explained. "It was challenging, but kept them connected to each other. The drama students literally did not know for sure if they could even perform without masks … until this week. We literally had to wait to make sure there were no “outbreaks” They rehearsed for 2 months masked. Not a single Covid case in the cast - phewwww!
SANTA MONICA, CA
boreal.org

The Grand Marais Playhouse presents Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre

From the Grand Marais Playhouse - November 4, 2021. The Grand Marais Playhouse will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend.
GRAND MARAIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
Go Blue Ridge

App Theatre Presents Live Music, And Film This Weekend

There are a couple of events this week at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. First, the Malpass Brothers will put on an evening concert at 7:30 pm. Saturday, November 6. Originally scheduled in 2020, this live, in-person concert is finally taking place on the Doc Watson Stage. These brother-musicians from Goldsboro, NC bring with them a refreshing spin on iconic Americana music.
BOONE, NC
ocnjdaily.com

O.C. Theatre Company Presents “Addams Family” Musical

“They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re altogether ooky!” The Broadway musical sensation The Addams Family (School Edition) is on stage at the Ocean City Music Pier on Nov. 5 and 6 at 7:30 pm. Featuring a cast of 7th–12th grade performers, this musical comedy presented by the...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Oak Ridger

Oak Ridge High School Masquers to present 'Clue'

Oak Ridge High School Masquers, the school’s extracurricular drama program, will present "Clue," the murderously funny play based on the classic film, for three performances in November. The performances are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 14 at...
OAK RIDGE, TN
gilaherald.com

EAC Theatre Department presents “Clue…On Stage!”

Thatcher – Take yourself back to 1954. It is a dark and stormy night, quite a distance outside of town, quite a distance off the main road. Up a long driveway, you see a dark, imposing, rather sinister old mansion that few people are ever seen entering or leaving. Tonight, cars are arriving, one by one, guests, perhaps, for a dinner party? A costume party? That must be it, each guest is dressed in some sort of disguise. No one is quite who they seem, their costumes meant to offer anonymity and protection. Tonight, nothing is as it may seem, and the guests don’t have a clue what awaits them!
PERFORMING ARTS
Redlands Daily Facts

How to see Redlands High School’s Children’s Theatre Festival

Redlands High School’s Theatre Arts Company will present its annual Children’s Theatre Festival with performances at 2 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, in the school’s Clock Auditorium. Two plays will be presented at each showtime, “Puss in Spurs,” written by RHS alumnus Henry Borkgren, and “Clueless,” written by RHS...
REDLANDS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy