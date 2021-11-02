'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' Colin Mochrie Hits Fan Over Head With VHS Tape

Comedians Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood of Whose Line is it Anyway? fame are bringing their Scared Scriptless Tour to the Coronado on November 5th. Colin & Brad are in the midst of celebrating their 20th Anniversary together by kicking off the latest version of Scared Scriptless which promises to captivate audience with more ‘games’ than ever before and lots of surprises – and don’t be shocked if some Socially Distance Moving Bodies join them on stage. In celebration of this 20th anniversary milestone tour, the guys will be bringing an unprecedented level of spontaneous engagement to their show by way of hilarious new material as well as classic audience favorites!

