'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' Colin Mochrie Hits Fan Over Head With VHS Tape

Arthur Forrest, a television legend with a 75-year career that covered long-running hits such as “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and “That’s Incredible!,” died on Oct. 25. He was 95.
Marcy Forrest, Arthur’s wife, confirmed the death to Variety.
Born in 1926 in Brooklyn and raised in the Bronx as a first-generation American, Forrest completed his education at NYU and landed a job at DuMont Network’s studio as a janitor. After learning the business, Forrest went from janitor to page, from page to studio assistant, all the way up to the cameraman on “The Honeymooners” and “Captain Video.”
After leaving DuMont and working...
