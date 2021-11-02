CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Latest: UK says 100 nations back ending deforestation

 7 days ago

GLASGOW, Scotland — Britain says it has gained...

The Independent

The Latest: UK pledges 20M vaccine doses to poor nations

The Latest on the group of 20 summit taking place in Rome:ROME — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the U.K. will donate 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to developing countries as part of efforts to share vaccines with countries that sorely lack them.Johnson made the announcement as he arrived in Rome for a summit of Group of 20 leaders, which starts Saturday.The U.K. says 10 million doses have been sent to the United Nations-backed COVAX vaccine-sharing program, and 10 million more will follow in the coming weeks.They join 10 million doses that have already been delivered,...
HEALTH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

UK, France urged to bring an end to latest fishing spat

PARIS — (AP) — Britain and France faced calls Saturday to sort out their post-Brexit spat over fishing rights in the English Channel, which threatens to escalate within days into a damaging French blockade of British boats and trucks. French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the dispute is testing the...
ECONOMY
BBC

Up to France to end fishing row, says UK government

It is "up to France" to solve the ongoing fishing row with the UK by stepping back from threats over access to ports, the UK government has said. Boris Johnson met French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday to discuss the continuing tensions around permits for French fishing boats. French officials...
U.K.
The Independent

At COP26, over 100 countries pledge to end deforestation

More than 100 countries were set to pledge Tuesday to end deforestation, which scientists say is a major driver of climate change.Britain hailed the commitment as the first big achievement of the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow But campaigners say they need to see the detail — such promises have been made, and broken, before.The U.K. government said it has received commitments from leaders representing more than 85% of the world’s forests to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030.More than $19 billion in public and private funds have been pledged toward the plan, which is backed by countries...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: World leaders promise to end deforestation by 2030

More than 100 world leaders have promised to end and reverse deforestation by 2030, in the COP26 climate summit's first major deal. Brazil - where stretches of the Amazon rainforest have been cut down - was among the signatories on Tuesday. The pledge includes almost £14bn ($19.2bn) of public and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Week

Britain says 100 countries have committed to ending deforestation

More than 100 countries have come together at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow and pledged to end deforestation by 2030, the British government announced on Monday. Deforestation is the removal of a wide swath of trees from an area that is then converted to non-forest use, a practice that scientists say is fueling climate change. Carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas, is absorbed by forests, but they are being cleared out around the world because of the high demand for wood and pastoral land.
ENVIRONMENT
104.1 WIKY

Private sector needs to help nations decarbonise, says UK’s Johnson

GLASGOW (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday private sector money was needed to help developing countries decarbonise their economies, repeating he believed that a United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow could succeed. “We now have a duty to find those funds,” he said referring to a...
ECONOMY
AFP

Protesters demand climate action in global rally

Tens of thousands of protesters braved rain and wind in Glasgow Saturday as part of worldwide demonstrations against what campaigners say is a failure of crunch UN climate talks to act fast enough to tame global warming. - Widespread demos - Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg said the summit had gone nowhere near far enough in a speech at Friday's youth march in Glasgow, where she labelled the conference "a failure".
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: Indonesia criticises 'unfair' deal to end deforestation

Indonesia has criticised the terms of a global deal to end deforestation by 2030, signalling that the country may not abide by it. Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar said the authorities could not "promise what we can't do". She said forcing Indonesia to commit to zero deforestation by 2030 was...
WORLD
The Independent

Cop26: The key moments from the climate summit so far

The Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow is one of the biggest international summits since the coronavirus pandemic, and comes at a time of elevated concern over how humans are interacting with our planet.From the pollution caused by fossil fuel emissions, heavy industry and domestic waste, to the rampant destruction of natural habitats, our direct impact on the planet is becoming harder to ignore. Extreme weather events around the world have hit home a new level of urgency for many, who increasingly feel the need to find solutions to the environmental crises we are facing.The result is a huge focus...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Sir Patrick Vallance says ‘climate change greater threat than Covid’

The most senior scientific adviser to the UK government, Sir Patrick Vallance, has said climate change is a bigger problem than the Covid-19 pandemic.He told the BBC: “The reason I say it is a bigger problem is because in terms of the overall effect on humanity, if this is not stopped it is a bigger, bigger challenge to the way we live and lives will be lost.“If the green choice becomes the easy one, more people will be willing to change their behaviour.”Speaking at Cop26, Sir Patrick said lessons can be learned from the way Covid-19 had to be dealt with,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 will be the whitest and most privileged ever – it should be a source of great shame to everyone

It is a source of great shame that Cop26 will be the whitest and most privileged ever, with thousands who intended to travel from poorer countries excluded. A hostile environment from the Home Office to those travelling from countries in the global south (especially those from Africa), high costs of accommodation and a failure to deliver on a pledge to offer Covid vaccines to all delegates has excluded many of those who face the worst of the climate crisis every day.Having broken the promise of offering Covid vaccines to all delegates, it is unsurprising to then see that rich...
PUBLIC HEALTH
houstonianonline.com

First Promise That Glasgow Is Real: End Deforestation by 2030

More than 100 world leaders pledged to end deforestation by 2030 at the Glasgow Climate Summit. They also want to protect and restore forests. This makes the first big promise of this summit a reality. To combat deforestation, approximately 16.5 billion euros of public and private funds are released. Some...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Brazil to hasten end to illegal deforestation, vice president says

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil plans to bring forward its 2030 goal of ending illegal deforestation by two or three years, Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Monday, six days before a global climate conference. Mourao said forest fires in the Amazon region had dropped significantly, by about 40% this year, and...
JOBS
The Independent

‘A screaming siren’: Nations’ short-term plans would result in 2.4C of global heating, analysis finds

Countries’ short-term climate plans are still far off what is needed to meet the Paris Agreement’s aspiration of keeping temperatures at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, a new analysis concludes.A global update from the research group Climate Action Tracker, coming just over halfway through the Cop26 climate summit, finds that nations’ plans for how they will slash emissions by the end of this decade would result in 2.4C of heating by 2100.Even when pledges made at the Glasgow summit are taken into consideration, global greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 are expected to be twice as high as what would be...
ENVIRONMENT

