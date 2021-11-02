The Latest: UK says 100 nations back ending deforestation

The most senior scientific adviser to the UK government, Sir Patrick Vallance, has said climate change is a bigger problem than the Covid-19 pandemic.He told the BBC: “The reason I say it is a bigger problem is because in terms of the overall effect on humanity, if this is not stopped it is a bigger, bigger challenge to the way we live and lives will be lost.“If the green choice becomes the easy one, more people will be willing to change their behaviour.”Speaking at Cop26, Sir Patrick said lessons can be learned from the way Covid-19 had to be dealt with,...

