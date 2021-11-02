CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
William E. Jackson Jr.: Challenge the filibuster rule

By William E. Jackson Jr.
 7 days ago

Anderson Cooper on CNN asked the right question of the president: “On voting rights, if it is as important … as you say, I think there’s a lot of Democrats who look at the filibuster and would like to see it changed, even if it’s just on this one...

AOL Corp

Maybe Biden should quit while he’s ahead

What if President Biden signed the big infrastructure bill Congress just passed … and then nothing much happened for the next 12 months? No more “build back better” legislation, no more Democratic infighting over social-welfare spending, no more kowtowing to Joe Manchin?. If Biden’s sole focus were regaining his popularity...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden asking Democrats do so much with so little in Congress

Rarely have the leaders of Congress been asked to do so much, with so little, as in navigating President Joe Biden’s big domestic vision into law. Reaching for FDR-style accomplishments with slimmer-than-ever Democratic majorities has been politically messy at best, arduous at worst, and about to become even more daunting for the president and his party. Fresh off passage of Biden's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, Democrats are reviving his even bigger $1.75 trillion package for expanding health, child, elder care and climate change programs. Anxious to show voters a deliverable after dismal election results last week, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
West Virginia State
greensboro.com

You can't be a Republican by today's standards if you won't go along with the 'Big Lie'

I first met Rep. Adam Kinzinger nearly 10 years ago at a time in which he was a rising star within the Republican Party. Not only was he in his early 30s and a natural on television, he went into the House with a good deal of gravitas, having served in the Air Force in both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.
NFL
blogforarizona.net

Democratic Senators Are Only Now Seriously Discussing Reforming the Senate Filibuster Rule?

Permanent musical accompaniment, Elvis Presley’s A Little Less Conversation:. A little less conversation, a little more action, please. All this aggravation ain’t satisfactioning me…. The Hill reports, Democrats ramp up filibuster talks after voting rights setback:. Democrats are ramping up their discussions about changing the Senate’s rules amid growing frustration...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

A question for depressed Democrats: What did you expect?

President Biden is about to sign a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill full of vital investments in transportation, electricity, water and sewer systems, broadband Internet access, and more — something Republicans tried and failed to accomplish for four years. An even more important social infrastructure bill is in the end stages of negotiations, and while its prospects remain mixed, right now, it is more likely than not that it will pass and enact important changes in areas from climate to pre-K to health care. And all this is on top of the $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue plan Biden signed in March.
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Joe Manchin
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Sununu seeking 4th term as governor, won't challenge Hassan

CONCORD, N.H. — (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday he’ll seek a fourth term and won’t run for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan, dashing GOP hopes that he could help recapture the Senate for the party. Sununu's popularity — he won reelection last year by more...
POLITICS
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Filibuster#Voting Rights#Democrats#Cnn
KESQ

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MAJIC 102.1

The Congressional Black Caucus Helps Biden Pass The Infrastructure Bill

Biden has the Congressional Black Caucus to thank for the final push. Black lawmakers negotiated with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to sign off on the bill to pour trillions of dollars into damaged roads, bridges, tunnels, and transit. Initially, Democrats were steadfast in their decision to pass the infrastructure bill and the president social welfare and climate change proposal estimated at $1.85 trillion. Still, the idea was shot down by House officials. Black Caucus members pushed for Pelosi to pass the bill immediately and then hold a vote for the larger climate bill hopefully come mid-November, The New York Times noted.
CONGRESS & COURTS

