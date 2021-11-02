CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippines’ Mynt secures $300 million from Warburg Pincus, other investors

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippines’ Mynt said on Tuesday it raised $300 million in capital from U.S. private equity firms...

AFP

Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers will pay about $12 billion in cash to acquire all of McAfee's outstanding shares, with the cost rising to more than $14 billion when the company's debt is added. The investor group also includes Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canadian pension fund CPP Investments, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund. The sale is the latest episode in the history of the company founded by John McAfee in 1987, the namesake of the antivirus software.
Philippines economic recovery from pandemic loses momentum in Q3

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ annual economic growth slowed in the third quarter as renewed COVID-19 restrictions crimped demand, giving the central bank more reason to keep interest rates at a record low for a while. Although the Southeast Asian economy had recovered from five straight quarters of contraction in...
Mobile payments firm Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO

India's biggest-ever initial public offering opened Monday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly $2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings. Paytm is backed by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma's Ant Group, Japan's SoftBank and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which together own around a third of the company. The firm was founded barely a decade ago by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who says he learned English by listening to rock music. He was ranked India's youngest dollar billionaire four years ago at the age of 38 and now has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a nearly 14-percent stake.
Indian securities depository exposed 44 million investors' personal info – twice

Indian infosec consultancy CyberX9 claims it twice found records of 43.9 million shareholders exposed by systems operated by Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) – and that the depository company responded slowly to its alerts of significant vulnerabilities. CDSL bills itself as a crucial player in India's financial markets. It serves...
Belfast health-tech company secures US investor to aid expansion

B-Secur recently received FDA clearance for its heart monitoring technology and hopes to expand its offering in the US market. Belfast-based health-tech company B-Secur has raised a total of £8.8m this year, attracting its first US investor in the process. Its latest round of funding was led by US-based First...
Mynt becomes first fintech Unicorn in the Philippines with $300 million fund raise

Mynt, the mobile payment and credit service owned by Philippine mobile operator Globe Telecom, has raised over $300 million in funding, valuing the firm at over $2 billion. The investment round was led by global investment giant Warburg Pincus, New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, and Bow Wave Capital, one of Mynt's existing investors. The round also includes participation from Itai Tsiddon and Amplo Ventures as well as capital from Globe and Ayala.
Upstack Secures $100 Million In Financing

Upstack has announced it received $100 million in financing from MidCap Financial and Morgan Stanley Private Credit. Upstack’s lead investor Berkshire Partners sponsored the financing of the deal and worked closely with Upstack throughout the transaction. The money will be used to scale and expand the company’s platform, which combines...
Mynt secures USD 300 mln

Mynt has raised over USD 300 million in funding, valuing Mynt at over USD 2 billion. The investment round was led by global investment Warburg Pincus and global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, with participation from Itai Tsiddon and Amplo Ventures as well as capital from Globe, Ayala and Bow Wave.
Digital Currency Group Valued at $10B, Raises $700 Million from Google and Others

Digital Currency Group now stands at a whopping $10 billion valuation after the crypto conglomerate completed a round of secondary shares sales. The New York-based giant Digital Currency Group sold $700 million worth of shares in a secondary sale in a deal on Monday led by some high-profile participants such as SoftBank, Alphabet Inc’s Capital G, and Ribbit Capital.
Tentarix Biotherapeutics Secures $50 Million

Secured $50 million in Series A funding to back the development of its novel biotherapeutics platform. The funding round was led by Versant Ventures, a healthcare venture capital firm with $4.2 billion under management and Samsara BioCapital, a biotech investment firm based in Palo Alto. The early-stage biotech is headquartered...
Cardano-based DeFi protocol Ardana raises $10 million from Three Arrows Capital and others

Ardana, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on the Cardano blockchain, has raised $10 million in strategic funding. Three Arrows Capital and Ascensive Assets co-led the round, with cFund, Morningstar Ventures, Mechanism Capital, Kronos Research, FMFW, MGNR, Selini Capital, Skynet Trading, and Portico Ventures also participating. The funding was secured...
The lines between VCs and other investors are getting blurry

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Happy Friday, Term Sheet readers. Finance reporter Anne Sraders here, filling in for Lucinda (she’ll be back in your care on Monday). This...
After Raising $8.5 Million From Private Investors, Portal Announces Republic.co Offering

Portal, a self-hosted wallet and true cross-chain layer two DEX built on Bitcoin, is delighted to announce its public equity sale through Republic.co, a multi-asset investment platform that allows anyone to invest in vetted private startups. The public sale will take place mid-November. Portal is extending the capabilities of Bitcoin...
