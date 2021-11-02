CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

October 2021 takes its place in the weather record books

By Chris Higgins
 7 days ago

ST. LOUIS – The first day of November was grey, cold, and damp. It follows an October that began as the warmest on record.

Looking back at the month’s temperatures, the warmest day was 88 degrees on Oct. 10 while the coldest was 40 degrees on Oct. 26. The mean temperature for the month was 63.9 degrees, ranking it as the 12th-warmest October on record.

As for precipitation, October at times felt like a warm and dry summer month. However, a few evenly-spaced rain events kept it from getting too dry and we ended the month with 2.62 inches at the airport. That is about a half-inch below normal which isn’t too bad. In fact, it lands October in the middle of the pack as the 67th driest October on record.

As we move into November, the normal high temperatures drop from 62 degrees on Nov. 1 down to 49 degrees by the end of the month. And yes, we can and do get some snow in November. In fact, we’ve had accumulating snow a couple of times in the past several years during the month of November. There is no doubt that summer is over, and winter is definitely coming!

