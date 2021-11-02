Chargers Announce Construction Of New Team Headquarters On 14-Acre Site In El Segundo

EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that a 14-acre site in El Segundo will be home to the organization’s new corporate headquarters and training facility, with construction estimated for complettion by spring 2024.

“When searching for a location to establish our hub of football and business operations, we didn’t leave a single stone unturned,” said Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos in a news release. “This process played out for more than four years because we weren’t willing to settle. Good enough wasn’t going to cut it. We wanted great, and we finally found it.”

Continental Development Corporation and Mars Ventures, Inc. are slated to contruct the new facility, with Gensler Sports designing the project.

Located just south of El Segundo Boulevard and east of Pacific Coast Highway on Nash Street, the new headquarters is three miles from Los Angeles International Airport and seven miles from SoFi Stadium.

The main building will span nearly 145,000 square feet with design focused on player efficiency and movement between spaces, which includes direct access to fields from all coaching and player areas. The facility will also have a rooftop hospitality club, full eSports gaming and content studios, as well as a 3,100 square foot media center.

The grounds outside the main complex will include:

Three natural grass fields with a perimeter of artificial turf, all of which can be viewed from 7,600 square feet of elevated outdoor terrace space

Another 3,400 square foot elevated outdoor turf area and two-lane lap pool for player rehab

Bleacher seating designed to accomdate more than 5,000 people

348 on-site parking spaces and accomodations available for offsite parking

“The goal is for the Chargers to become the standard of excellence in the NFL,” Head Coach Brandon Staley said in the release. “This new facility demonstrates our organization’s commitment to that standard.”

Once open, the Chargers will be able to host public training camp at the El Segundo complex, according to the release.

The project is set to go before the city’s planning commission later this month.