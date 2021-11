Photo: A/J Jackson is the creative force behind AVIEW, a new eyewear brand. Photo courtesy of AVIEW / Provided by Scouts Agency with permission. A/J Jackson, the lead singer of Saint Motel, has stayed busy during the pandemic. By total coincidence, his band had finished up a tour right before the world hit the pause button in March 2020, and they had also recorded a new album called The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. So when the COVID-19 shutdowns began, Saint Motel was able to take a well-deserved break. Jackson decided to get creative, and his efforts paid off with a new eyewear brand called AVIEW.

APPAREL ・ 8 DAYS AGO