CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Denver Weather: Heavy Snow Heading For Parts Of Colorado

By Meteorologist Lauren Whitney
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 7 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – A quick burst of snow hit many parts of northern Colorado and the high country on Monday. For the most part, it didn’t accumulate to much, but it was the first round of snow for many areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqd6S_0cjca6Mv00

(credit: CBS)

This was just a teaser for what is to come! More heavy snow is heading our way, mostly for the high country. We have Winter Weather Advisories in place through Wednesday morning for the northern and central mountains. This means travel could be tough at times, especially along I-70 and Rabbit Ears Pass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVGdX_0cjca6Mv00

For the Denver area, we most likely will see rain on Tuesday afternoon. We should stay above freezing, so snow chances are fairly slim. Northern Colorado could see some more light snow, along with fog in the morning. Parts of Wyoming are in for some freezing fog, so northern Larimer and Weld counties could see some as well. Also expect fog in parts of the foothills and south of Denver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hpFnM_0cjca6Mv00

(credit: CBS)

A bit of morning rain possible on Wednesday for the Front Range, but it won’t last long. After that, we start to dry out and should have sunshine by the afternoon.

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

20-plus inches of snow possible in parts of Colorado this week

After a hot and dry weekend in Colorado, the upcoming days are shaping up to deliver widespread snow across much of the state. Joel Gratz, of OpenSnow.com, is calling for up to 20 inches of snow over the next five days in the area of Steamboat Springs, with a little more possible in the Buffalo Pass area during a storm that's expected to last from Tuesday through "at least" Friday. During this lingering storm, the northern mountains are expected to be hit the hardest. See his full report, mapping, and resort-specific predictions here.
COLORADO STATE
kiwaradio.com

First Snow Of The Season Possible This Week?

Northwest Iowa — A storm system will move into the region by the middle of the week, bringing rain on Wednesday and Thursday – changing to light snow on Thursday night into early Friday as temperatures fall. In addition, windy conditions will be prevalent for Thursday and Friday. There is...
ENVIRONMENT
Columbus Dispatch

Enjoy this week's glorious weather: Snow flurries expected Saturday

The time to enjoy multi-colored fall foliage in Greater Columbus woods and parks is rapidly coming to an end. After a last taste of temperatures in the 60s, the region looks forward to cold weather and, possibly, snow over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s on...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
State
Wyoming State
CBS Denver

Denver Is 2 Weeks Away From Setting A Record For Latest First Snow Of The Season

DENVER (CBS4) – With only a slim chance to see a few snow showers in Denver this week, the city is still waiting on the first official measurable snow of the season. To meet the criteria of measurable, we need to see at least one tenth of an inch accumulate at Denver International Airport. A weather system did produce a brief period of light snow at the airport around the noon hour on November 1 but it melted on contact and didn’t accumulate. Alex Avery brushes snow off his car in Denver, Colorado on September 8, 2020. – After a weekend...
DENVER, CO
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week

WHAT WE KNOW – First accumulating snow for northern Minnesota is expected later this week – Strong winds for all of Minnesota, wintry weather impacts on Friday morning – Much colder weekend to follow, with the possibility of more snow WHAT WE DON’T KNOW – How much snow will accumulate up north – If rain in the metro will transition to snow – When the flakes will first start falling MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The coldest air Minnesotans have felt this season is coming later this week. So too is a storm system that could bring the first accumulating snow for parts of northern Minnesota. But before that, temperatures...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX59

Midday Update: Temperatures tumble late week, flurries in the forecast

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures at midday are in the 60s. We will top off in the middle 60s this afternoon. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 40s with a few clouds. As we head into Tuesday, clouds will increase with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. These showers will be light and scattered in […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Weather#Northern Colorado#The Front Range
natureworldnews.com

Winter May Start with a Bang in the Eastern Plains as a Blizzard Forms

According to AccuWeather experts, Mother Nature may add to the developing winter vibe by bringing her dose of wintery conditions to the northern and eastern parts of the country starting late this week. While analysts predict a wintry surge during the first half of the week, it may not seem...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Warmer weather to give way to cold, heavy snow by Wednesday; up to 10 inches could fall at higher elevations

Unseasonably warm conditions enjoyed across much of Routt County will subside beginning Tuesday, giving way to colder temperatures and snow by midweek. A chunk of cold air has broken away from the North Pole and will be incorporated into the persistent low pressure area, extending from the Gulf of Alaska to the Bering Sea, eventually forming a storm that is expected to make landfall along the coast of Vancouver, Canada, on Tuesday, according to local forecaster Mike Weissbluth, who owns and operates SnowAlarm.com.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy