CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placerville, CA

Charges Upgraded, Family Awaits Arraignment In Roman Lopez Murder Case

By Marissa Perlman
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZqLKB_0cjca04Z00

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — The Roman Lopez murder case has taken another tragic turn. The father and stepmother of the 11-year-old Placerville boy have officially been charged with murder.

After two years, prosecutors now have enough evidence to upgrade the charge.

CBS13 won’t be able to confirm what new information led to this​ upgraded charge until later this month when Jordan and Lindsay Piper are arraigned on Nov. 19.

Family members told CBS13 they know the kids who were living inside the house where Roman was living shared new information with police.

They say this may have led Investigators to finally piece together what happened to Roman.

Neighbors in Placerville remember the fear that tore through their town, when Roman was found dead in his family home in January 2020.

Roman’s autopsy found “no obvious trauma” and murder charges were slow to develop.

Just more than a year later, the Pipers were arrested on child abuse and torture charges. Lindsay was also charged with poisoning.

Now, almost two years after Roman’s death, a motion to amend was filed. Prosecutors felt they have enough evidence to upgrade those charges to murder.

“I didn’t understand why it took so long. It was pretty obvious, they found him right there,” Placerville neighbor Julie Clark said.

Two sources close to the family confirmed other children living at the Piper home provided new information to police when the charges were upgraded to murder.

“I will never understand this. Roman was such a gentle spirit and so many people loved him,” one family member said.

Romans mother, Rochelle Lopez spoke to CBS13 days after Roman’s body was found. Sadly, Rochelle is no longer alive to hear this news. She died in April , 15 months after Roman was found.

Neither the police department nor the district attorney’s office would confirm what led to the new murder charge, but police investigators called it “great news.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wevv.com

Woman Formally Charged in Evansville Rape-Murder Case

A woman who was arrested in connection to a gruesome rape-murder investigation was formally charged with multiple felonies during her initial hearing in court on Tuesday. 36-year-old Heidi Carter was charged with one count of Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Murder, one count of Murder, one count of Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Rape, three counts of Criminal Confinement, and one count of Carrying a Handgun Without a License.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KRDO News Channel 13

Family scared for their safety after woman facing attempted murder charge is released on bond

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Roberto Charles recovers in the hospital, his family is scrambling to keep his wife away from them after police say she hit her husband with a truck. Christina Charles is facing several charges, including first-degree attempted murder, after Fountain Police say she hit her husband with a truck and The post Family scared for their safety after woman facing attempted murder charge is released on bond appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Placerville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Placerville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
New York Post

Airman Juan Parra-Peralta, 2 siblings charged in suspected ‘love triangle’ killing of Leilani Beauchamp

Three people, including an Air Force member, were charged in the suspected “love triangle” killing of a 19-year-old woman in California over the weekend, a report said. Leilani Beauchamp, 19, was last seen leaving a Halloween party in Sacramento early Saturday and her body was later found in Monterey County, CBS 13 reported, citing police and prosecutors.
FAIRFIELD, CA
alabamanews.net

Linden Man Charged in 2020 Wilcox Co. Murder Case

A fifth suspect in the 2020 murder of a Marengo County man — is behind bars tonight. Sheriff Ben Bates says 35 year old Reginald Taylor of Linden is charged with capital murder. Taylor and four other suspects are accused of luring 49 year old Zerick Pritchett to the Magnolia...
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
Mercury News

Antioch man charged with murdering his sister and her boyfriend in Oakland, allegedly claimed shooting sister was accidental

OAKLAND — A 19-year-old Antioch man was arrested and charged with murdering his own sister as well as her boyfriend, court records show. Horatio Lawrence II was charged with murdering Eric Brown Sr., 34, and Arnika Barriga, 31, in the Sept. 13 shooting in Oakland. The charging records say he was arrested Oct. 5 in Antioch. He’s remained in Santa Rita Jail on a no-bail hold ever since.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Clark
CrimeOnline

Two High Students Brutally Kill Spanish Teacher & Hide Her Under Wheelbarrow, Discuss the Murder Online: Police

Two Iowa teens are behind bars after they allegedly killed their Spanish teacher as she took an afternoon walk in Fairfield’s Chautauqua Park on Tuesday. Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16, are facing murder charges as adults for the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. Both teens were students at Fairfield High School, where Graber had been teaching Spanish since 2012, the Des Moines Register reports.
FAIRFIELD, IA
CBS Sacramento

Man, Woman Die In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Stockton that left a woman and a man dead on Friday morning. Stockton police say officers responded to the 2800 block of W. Rose Street just after 5 a.m. to investigate a report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 35-year-old woman outside of her home; she had been shot, police say. Officers also soon discovered the woman’s boyfriend, a 36-year-old man, inside a vehicle nearby. He had apparently shot himself, police say. Both the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police say. Detectives are investigating the case as an apparent murder-suicide. The names of the two people killed have not been released at this point.
STOCKTON, CA
The Independent

Former lover of woman whose plot to kill husband was featured on Cops found dead 12 years after being turned in

The former lover of a Florida woman convicted of plotting to kill her husband has been found dead 12 years after he turned her in to police.Mohamed Shihadeh, 40, was found dead on 24 October at his home in Sebring, Florida, according to a police report. The cause of death is still pending.Mr Shihadeh had dated Dalia Dippolito about a decade before he went to Boynton Beach Police in 2009 and claimed she had asked him to help hire a hitman to kill her husband Michael Dippolito.Police set up a sting with an undercover officer posing as a hitman, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

NYPD cop Yvonne Wu charged with murder in fatal love triangle shooting

NYPD officer Yvonne Wu was charged Thursday night with murder and attempted murder for allegedly shooting her ex-girlfriend and killing the woman’s new lover in a jealous fit of rage, police said. The 31-year-old, five-year veteran of the force snapped on Wednesday night and allegedly carried out the double shooting...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Romans#Arraignment#Child Abuse#Pipers
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 California women accused of attacking victim with hatchet

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Two California women are accused of attacking another woman with a hatchet on Halloween, authorities said. Theodora Economou, 22, of Placerville, and Vivian Bertrand, 22, were arrested Sunday night, the Mountain Democrat of Placerville reported. Economou is charged with mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon, and Bertrand is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, according to the newspaper.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS DFW

74-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder Of Family Member In Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 74-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing a family member following a “verbal argument” Arlington Police said Tuesday, Nov. 2. Police said it happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of Lake Country Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman lying...
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Leader

Charge upgraded to murder in Brookhaven Waffle House shooting

The suspect arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting earlier this week in Brookhaven has now been charged with murder. Willie Ray Walker III, 31, of 2814 Loyd Star Lane in Wesson, was arrested Monday morning after a double shooting that took place at approximately 2 a.m. at Waffle House on Brookway Boulevard.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Redlands Daily Facts

Murder charges await fentanyl dealers whose merchandise kills

Alexandra Capelouto, 20, didn’t die of an overdose, her father said. Neither did Alexander Neville, 14. Or Sam Doxakis, 22. Capelouto thought she was taking oxycodone. So did Neville. Doxakis thought he was snorting heroin. But they were actually taking cheap — but convincing — knock-offs packed with deadly fentanyl.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Arrest Girl, 12, Who Allegedly Threatened To Harm Students At Her Stockton School

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 12-year-old girl has been arrested for an alleged threat of violence at her Stockton school. Stockton police say, on Tuesday, officers started investigating a reported criminal threat of violence at TEAM Charter School along E. Main Street. The exact nature of the threat was not detailed. A letter sent to parents from the school about the incident did say that a student threatened to harm fellow students. Officers soon located the suspect, a 12-year-old girl, off campus at her home and arrested her. Police have since booked the girl into juvenile hall.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy