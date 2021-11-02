Charges Upgraded, Family Awaits Arraignment In Roman Lopez Murder Case

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — The Roman Lopez murder case has taken another tragic turn. The father and stepmother of the 11-year-old Placerville boy have officially been charged with murder.

After two years, prosecutors now have enough evidence to upgrade the charge.

CBS13 won’t be able to confirm what new information led to this​ upgraded charge until later this month when Jordan and Lindsay Piper are arraigned on Nov. 19.

Family members told CBS13 they know the kids who were living inside the house where Roman was living shared new information with police.

They say this may have led Investigators to finally piece together what happened to Roman.

Neighbors in Placerville remember the fear that tore through their town, when Roman was found dead in his family home in January 2020.

Roman’s autopsy found “no obvious trauma” and murder charges were slow to develop.

Just more than a year later, the Pipers were arrested on child abuse and torture charges. Lindsay was also charged with poisoning.

Now, almost two years after Roman’s death, a motion to amend was filed. Prosecutors felt they have enough evidence to upgrade those charges to murder.

“I didn’t understand why it took so long. It was pretty obvious, they found him right there,” Placerville neighbor Julie Clark said.

Two sources close to the family confirmed other children living at the Piper home provided new information to police when the charges were upgraded to murder.

“I will never understand this. Roman was such a gentle spirit and so many people loved him,” one family member said.

Romans mother, Rochelle Lopez spoke to CBS13 days after Roman’s body was found. Sadly, Rochelle is no longer alive to hear this news. She died in April , 15 months after Roman was found.

Neither the police department nor the district attorney’s office would confirm what led to the new murder charge, but police investigators called it “great news.”