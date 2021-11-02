CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Haitian revelers honor the dead in Vodou festival

By EVENS SANON
Plainview Daily Herald
 7 days ago

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of revelers clad in white and clutching candles crowded into the main cemetery at Haiti’s capital on Monday to pay their respects to the dead during an annual Vodou festival. Many in the crowd surrounded the tomb of the first person buried in the...

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Haitians hold voodoo rituals to honor ancestors amid crisis

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Haitians honored their ancestors to mark the Day of the Dead on Tuesday in colorful voodoo rituals that offered a respite from the tough day-to-day reality of fuel shortages, gang violence and rising malnutrition. Voodoo followers in the Caribbean nation gathered in cemeteries, many dressed...
SOCIETY
northerniowan.com

Day of the Dead Festival to be hosted at UNI

On Monday, Nov. 1, UNIdos and Multicultural Theatrical Society (MTS) will be hosting a Day of the Dead festival at the Bertha Martin Theatre from 6-8 p.m. The Day of the Dead Festival aims to educate those who aren’t familiar with the tradition, but also to remember the ones that have been lost. This tradition originated in Mexico and goes through Nov. 1-2 and is celebrated throughout all of Latin, Central and Southern America.
FESTIVAL
horoscope.com

Honoring the Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead (or El Dia de los Muertos) is a Mexican holiday that occurs on November 1-2, when families celebrate their deceased ancestors. The gates between the physical and spiritual world open on the evening of October 31, unlocking the realms that allow families to be reunited. Ancient...
CELEBRATIONS
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Celebrate life while honoring the dead

Dennis Tedrow remembers seeing the special loaves of bread bearing the familiar symbol of Christianity; only made with two crossed bones and then dusted with special colorful sprinkles. What are these, he asked his parents confused by the new addition taking up half of the normal weekly order of bread...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
Times Daily

Family of slain Sudan protester vows to resist coup

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Mohammed Abdel Sallam was shot in the chest not far from his home in Sudan's capital, where his mother was waiting for him. He had gone out to protest after hearing that there had been a military coup, the country's civilian leaders had been arrested and the government dissolved.
PROTESTS
KHOU

Celebrate Day of the Dead at the nation's largest festival

HOUSTON — San Antonio hosts the nation's largest Day of the Dead celebration through November 7, 2021. For information on all the events, log on to VisitSanAntonio.com. One highlight of the celebration is the Day of the Dead River Parade, which is Friday, October 29, 2021, at 7:30 pm along the River Walk.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Kokomo Tribune

Amish Cook: Rice recipe honors Haitian culinary tradition

As I gaze out the west window, the full moon hangs in all its splendor. As always, I stand in awe at how it is not altered even a tad in the midst of the rocking changes and uncertainties of the world. Take this: The moon has no light of...
RECIPES
Plainview Daily Herald

Israel's ultra-Orthodox protest women's prayer at holy site

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the Western Wall in Jerusalem to protest against a Jewish women’s group that holds monthly prayers there in a long-running campaign for gender equality at the site. For decades the “Women of the Wall” group has campaigned for equality of worship...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haitian Vodou#Assassination#Port Au Prince#Ap
The Independent

Pope decries Ethiopia's humanitarian crisis, urges dialogue

Pope Francis on Sunday decried the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia and pressed for dialogue to prevail over the protracted war. The pontiff in his traditional appearance to the public in St. Peter’s Square said he was following the news with “worry” from the Horn of Africa particularly from Ethiopia, “shaken by a conflict that has dragged on for more than a year and has caused numerous victims and a grave humanitarian crisis.”The war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region has killed thousands of people and displaced millions and left many struggling with severe hunger. “I invite everyone to...
WORLD
The Conversation U.S.

Why Nicaragua's slide toward dictatorship is a concern for the region and the US, too

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega “won” a fourth straight term on Nov. 8, 2021 – the second in a row with his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, as running mate. The vote has been called a sham by the international community, with President Joe Biden dismissing it as a “pantomime election that was neither free nor fair, and most certainly not democratic.” And for good reason. Ortega and Murillo’s government has systematically arrested leading opposition presidential contenders, leaving only government-aligned “satellite parties” facing them in the election. An estimated 81% of Nicaraguan abstained from the vote. As Biden’s immediate condemnation may suggest, the election...
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Boston

Boston Soldier Luis Taveras And His Family Reportedly Killed In Crash Near His South Korea Base

BOSTON (CBS) — A U.S. soldier from Boston was reportedly killed in a car crash near his military base in South Korea this week, along with his wife and his toddler. The news outlet Stars and Stripes reports that the soldier was Army Specialist Luis Taveras, 27, of Jamaica Plain. Taveras, his 30-year-old wife Lisbeth, and his 16-month-old son Luis all reportedly died after their car collided with a tow truck around 11 p.m. on Monday. The crash happened just outside Camp Humphreys, which is the largest U.S. base overseas. There was a fire after the crash, and the family was pronounced dead at the scene. Army Specialist Luis Taveras. (Photo Credit: US Army) The truck driver, who was a 27-year-old Korean man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Taveras served four years in the Army and arrived in South Korea in June. He was a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer with the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
BOSTON, MA
theeastcountygazette.com

Mak Parhar, a Denier and Conspiracy Theorist of COVID-19 Dies at 48

Mark Parhar, an influential COVID-19 denier whose profile was boosted by the Flat Earth conspiracy movement and the anti-mask movement, passed away in his New Westminster home on Thursday. The cause of death of the 48-year-old is unknown. According to a spokesperson of the BC Coroner Service, a full investigation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Drowned US adventurer's boat washes up on Pacific atoll

The boat used by the late US Paralympian and ocean rower Angela Madsen has been found washed up on a remote Marshall Islands atoll 16 months after she drowned trying to cross the Pacific in it. Madsen's body was found floating in the ocean in June last year, 59 days after she set off on a quest to become the first paraplegic to row solo from California to Hawaii. But the 60-year-old's specially designed boat "Rowoflife" was never recovered and spent more than a year drifting the ocean currents. Marshall Islander Benjamin Chutaro said it washed up in late October on the shore of Mili Island, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the capital Majuro.
ACCIDENTS
IFLScience

Baby In Brazil Born With 12-Centimeter-Long "True" Human Tail

A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
AMERICAS
quillette.com

Ethiopia’s Stunning Battlefield Reversal

A year is a long time during warfare, and the Tigray conflict that began last November has now been flipped on its head. Not many observers saw the current scenario coming. The world’s recurring tendency to forget Ethiopia, noted by the eminent 18th-century British historian Edward Gibbon, has reasserted itself. Now the media are rushing to catch up with the changing tide of battle.
POLITICS
The Independent

Georgians protest outside ex-president Saakashvili's prison

Hundreds of protesters are rallying outside a prison in Georgia to demand that the country’s incarcerated former President Mikheil Saakashvili be transferred to a private clinic because he is weakening while on a hunger strike. Saakashvili declared the hunger strike hours after being placed in the prison in Rustavi, 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the capital Tbilisi on Oct. 1. He was arrested that day after returning to Georgia from his home in Ukraine aiming to bolster opposition forces ahead of nationwide municipal elections. Saakashvili left Georgia in 2013 following the end of his presidency due to term limits. He later was stripped of his citizenship and sentenced in absentia to six years in prison on abuse-of-power convictions. Supporters contend that Saakashvili’s health has seriously deteriorated while in prison, but Georgian authorities say his vital signs are normal. Justice Minister Rati Begradze said Friday that Saakashvili has been consuming cereal and fruit juices.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy