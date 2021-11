We wrap up the week with another two part Talkin’ Rock podcast. Up first, Myles Kennedy talks about the upcoming Slash album, simply titled 4. He talks about how they recorded it live, and very fast. He hints about an epic song on the album, and more about what makes this album different from the last three records. He tells me about being in a band with a guy who is on a rock landscape changing album, and more.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO