The majority of justices on the Supreme Court of the United States appeared skeptical during oral arguments Monday toward a restrictive Texas abortion law that created a so-called “limitless” private right of action against abortion providers and others who assist with the termination of pregnancies after about six weeks. The law, known as the Texas Heartbeat Act or by its legislative moniker SB 8, allows anyone to sue abortion providers for damages if the providers terminate a pregnancy after embryonic cardiac activity is detectable.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO