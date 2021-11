There are a lot of strange numbers when it comes to the 2021-22 Ohio State men’s basketball team. Although the Buckeyes lost two of their four most-used players from a season ago, they will open the season Tuesday against Akron with a roster boasting 946 combined games played. Those games have been spread across eight different Division I programs, stretching from the California all the way to Harvard. Seven players are in at least their fifth year of college basketball and two their sixth, making this the most experienced group the Buckeyes have ever seen.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO