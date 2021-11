The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Tuesday on the religious rights of those condemned to die in Texas. The justices, who have taken a keen interest in the subject over the last few years, aren't focused on religious objections to the state executing people after juries and courts deem them deserving of death. Rather, they will examine what rights the condemned have to religious comfort as they are being killed.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO