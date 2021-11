Andre Petroski (2:58) picked up his second octagon victory this past Saturday at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, but why didn’t he walk out to “Island Boy” to get immortalized on The MMA Hour wall-of-fame? The TUF 28 contestant answers that question, recaps his submission victory over Hu Yaozong, how awkward it was fighting a much larger fighter, if he tried to talk with Virna Jandiroba about getting the iconic walkout prior to the event, his experience on The Ultimate Fighter, some behind the scenes stories that never made air, Sean Brady being the best grappler he’s ever trained with, and when he’s hoping to return.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO