October has so far been a solid month for BTC, currently higher by 40% for the month, after the September shake out. The overall trend in fundamentals and on-chain remain firmly bullish, as long-term holders and miners continue to show no signs of aggressive distribution. The conditions continue to look very similar to BTC’s situation in November 2020, right before a new all-time high was achieved.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO