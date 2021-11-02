Indictment: Nurse stole controlled substances from Kan. hospital

ATCHISON COUNTY— A Kansas woman who has been jailed five times on various requested charges over the past three years is back in jail, according to online jail records. On Thursday, police arrested 30-year-old Marissa M. Vanwey, 30, Atchison, on requested chartes of theft at the Stop and Go Station, 405 U.S.59, that occurred on October 20, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.

