CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Indictment: Nurse stole controlled substances from Kan. hospital

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A federal grand jury in Kansas returned an indictment charging an Overland Park man on two counts of tampering with a...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
St. Joseph Post

Police catch suspect wanted for stabbing at Kansas home

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing last month have a suspect in custody. Shortly after midnight on October 9 police responded to a stabbing that at a residence in the 500 block South 6th Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Aa 31-year-old man had suffered a...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff asks for help to ID suspect who shot at Kansas deputies

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Sunday morning shooting in Osage County. Just after 1a.m. Sunday, the Osage County Communications Center received 911 call of shots being fired at a vehicle that had stopped at 165th and South Osage Road, northwest of Burlingame, according to the sheriff's department. Deputies...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
St. Joseph Post

Tip leads police to ID and arrest of Kan. shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7:30p.m. on September 1, police were dispatched to the 1300 Block of SW Huntoon Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. Officers arrived and...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man injured after violent rollover crash

LIVINGSTON COUNTY —A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Livingston County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Ford Escape driven by Daniel A. Landi, 55, Kidder, was westbound on U.S. 36 at Wheeling. The car traveled off the left side of the road...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Life in prison for man's death during Kan. police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man convicted of fleeing from police that led to another driver's death has been sentenced to life in prison. Brandon Jordan was sentenced Friday in the death of 69-year-old Dennis Affolter of Topeka. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said the chase in November...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Grand Jury#The United State
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff IDs man who drowned at Kansas reservoir

PHILLIPS COUNTY — A Nebraska man drowned Saturday in Phillips County. Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, the Phillips County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call of a possible drowning at Kirwin National Refuge, according to a statement made on Facebook Sunday afternoon. "Phillips County Sheriff's Office, Kansas Department of Wildlife...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Friday shooting victim identified by St. Joseph police

A 28-year-old St. Joseph man has been shot and killed in a late Friday afternoon confrontation. The St. Joseph Police Department has identified the victim as Marcus Allen. Police report the shooting occurred shortly before five o’clock on Union Street near 23rd. Paramedics responded to the shooting and began life-saving measures, but Allen died at the hospital.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FDA
St. Joseph Post

Kan. woman back in jail for alleged theft from convenience store

ATCHISON COUNTY— A Kansas woman who has been jailed five times on various requested charges over the past three years is back in jail, according to online jail records. On Thursday, police arrested 30-year-old Marissa M. Vanwey, 30, Atchison, on requested chartes of theft at the Stop and Go Station, 405 U.S.59, that occurred on October 20, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

KC woman to police: I killed 3 people because I'm a bad person

KANSAS CITY(AP) — A Kansas City woman who told police she shot and killed three people because she was "a bad person” has been convicted in their deaths. Lynnsey D. Jones, 37, was convicted Thursday of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action, the Jackson County Prosecutor's office said in a news release.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

30 years later, detectives take new look at I-70 killings

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A series of killings that happened nearly three decades ago throughout the Midwest and largely along Interstate 70 is getting a new look. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that detectives and federal agents from Raytown, Missouri, Wichita, Kansas, and the Indiana cities of Indianapolis and Terre Haute met this week with detectives in St. Charles, Missouri, to see if forensic technology and a fresh review could help solve all six crimes.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy