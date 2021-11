Many roofing companies boast they are sending scrap shingles to be recycled, but the material is really piling up across Indiana with nowhere to go. When powerful storms dropped golf ball- and baseball-sized hail on central Indiana this spring and summer, the resulting damage was massive. Roofs took the brunt of the storms’ fury, with thousands of homes getting new roofs due to March and June hail that caused more than $500 million in damages.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO