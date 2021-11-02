CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Le Moyne

 7 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team for its 90-50 exhibition win over Le Moyne on...

Onondaga County restaurant voucher program returns for another round (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 59; Low: 47. Partly sunny. See the 5-day forecast. CITY AGREES TO SLICE TAXES FOR RENOVATION OF BREAD FACTORY: A $16 million transformation of a former industrial bakery on Syracuse’s East Side into apartments and commercial space is getting nearly $730,000 in tax breaks. The Syracuse Industrial Development Agency approved a mortgage tax exemption and a sales tax abatement for the project at the former Syracuse Bread Co. building on Maple Street in Syracuse. (Rick Moriarty photo)
Bomb threat forces evacuations at Cornell. Plus, Syracuse men’s basketball preview (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 8)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 62; Low: 44. Intermittent clouds. See the 5-day forecast. HUNDREDS TAKE PART IN EAST SYRACUSE BURN RUN: A young boy is given a plastic fire helmet at the finish line of the kids’ fun run portion of the 15th annual Burn Run in East Syracuse on Sunday morning. More than 400 runners braved the chilly temperatures to take part in the event, developed by the East Syracuse Fire Department and organized by a dedicated committee of firefighters. The race benefits The Burn Foundation of CNY to support burn survivors throughout the community. Learn more and see a photo gallery from the event. (Dennis Nett photo)
Syracuse Crunch score 4-0 win over Laval

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Amir Miftakhov recorded his first North American shutout with a 29-save performance to lead the Syracuse Crunch to a 4-0 win over the Laval Rocket tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The victory advances the Crunch to 5-3-1-0 on the season and 1-0-0-0 in the eight-game...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Basketball#The Dome#Family Affair#Carrier Dome
Syracuse native, former Buffalo Bills CEO named new XFL president

Syracuse native Russ Brandon, a former CEO for the Buffalo Bills, has been named the new president of the XFL. ESPN reports Brandon was among a number of former NFL and XFL executives hired Monday for the rival football league’s upcoming return in 2023. Brandon, who was known as “Rusty”...
NFL
