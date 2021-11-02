CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

PG&E expects $1B loss following Dixie Fire lawsuit

By Jonathan Taraya, Sonseeahray Tonsall
FOX40
FOX40
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3508IZ_0cjcQYSq00

(KTXL) — Pacific Gas and Electric Company officials said they expect to lose more than $1 billion as a result of the Dixie Fire.

The utility has announced that it’s been subpoenaed by the U.S. attorney for documents related to the largest non-complex fire in California history.

PG&E was first sued back in September by homeowners in the five counties devastated by the blaze.

5 counties impacted by Dixie Fire file lawsuit against PG&E

PG&E has said the nearly 1 million acres burned may have been ignited by a tree that fell onto its cables. The company has been heavily criticized after lawyers claimed a troubleman spotted flames near where that tree was leaning into a conductor by Cresta Dam, with calls only going out to 911 and Cal Fire hours later.

The homeowners’ attorney spoke with FOX40 right after the lawsuit was filed.

“You have a situation where you know there’s a problem, you don’t know what it looks like on the ground and you know it’s going to take you a long time to get there because the terrain is so difficult. In addition, as the troubleman acknowledged, this is a very high-risk area. I think Judge Allsop said … it was the 11th most dangerous line that PG&E had, something along those lines,” said attorney Gerald Singleton.

“So when you have a situation where you’ve got a problem that you know about, you can’t get there for a period of time and you know it’s a high-risk area, why they didn’t shut the power off really is beyond me,” he continued. “I think it’s going to be shown that they were negligent and as a result, our clients will be able to recover their damages.”

PG&E also posted a more than $1 billion loss for its third quarter, which ended on Sept. 30.

A PG&E spokesperson refused to comment on camera about the subpoena Monday, but they did send FOX40 the following written statement:

We are working every day to make it safe and make it right, both by resolving claims stemming from past fires and through our work to make our system safer tomorrow than it is today. Our hearts continue to be with everyone who was affected by the Dixie Fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and we are cooperating with CAL FIRE. As we’ve shared previously, we believe our actions around the time of the Dixie Fire’s ignition show that we are a reasonable operator of our electric system.

We remain focused on reducing wildfire risk across our service area, and are committed to keeping our customers and communities safe.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

PG&E to spend $125M for igniting massive California fire

Pacific Gas & Electric has reached a $125 million settlement agreement with California regulators over the destructive Kincade fire, which was ignited in 2019 by the utility's equipment in a remote area of Sonoma County PG&E shareholders would pay a $40 million fine to the state general fund and spend another $85 million in the removal of abandoned transmission equipment throughout the utility’s territory as part of the agreement expected to be approved by the California Public Utilities Commission at its Dec. 2 meeting, the Press Democrat reported Wednesday.The agreement was reached after the commission's Safety and Enforcement Division...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
sjvsun.com

PG&E agrees to $125mil settlement for 2019 Kincade fire damage

Pacific Gas & Electric struck a $125 million settlement agreement with California regulators over the destructive Kincade fire, which was ignited in 2019 by the utility’s equipment in a remote area of Sonoma County. PG&E shareholders would pay a $40 million fine to the state general fund and spend another...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
FOXBusiness

Fixing PG&E is one of America's most difficult CEO jobs

As a California wildfire was exploding in July to become the state’s second-largest ever, Patti Poppe made an executive decision. The chief executive of PG&E Corp. PCG -0.09% traveled to the town of Chico, in fire-ravaged Butte County, and declared that the utility would spend as much as $20 billion to bury 10,000 miles of power lines like the one that had likely sparked the fire burning out of control just miles away.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E#Cal Fire#Ktxl#The Dixie Fire#Pg E Pg E
Sacramento Bee

PG&E says Dixie Fire will cost $1.15 billion – and is being probed by federal officials

PG&E Corp. says the Dixie Fire will cost the utility at least $1.15 billion — and has triggered a federal investigation. Already under investigation by Cal Fire in connection with the second-largest wildfire in the state’s history, PG&E said in a regulatory filing Monday that it has received a subpoena by the U.S. attorney’s office in Sacramento over its potential role in the mega-fire. The Dixie Fire burned 963,309 acres over a three-month span and destroyed much of the small Plumas County community of Greenville.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Axios

PG&E agrees to pay $125 million for 2019 Kincade Fire

Pacific Gas & Electric reached a $125 million settlement with California's energy regulator Tuesday over the 2019 Kincade Fire, which burned more than 77,000 acres, destroyed hundreds of homes and injured four people in Sonoma County. The big picture: The California Public Utilities Commission said in a statement the proposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
actionnewsnow.com

PG&E working to fix morning power outages all over California

Calif.- A power outage that has affected potentially thousands of PG&E customers all over California is said to be caused by a technical issue that inadvertently interrupted service to certain customers, according to PG&E spokesperson Paul Moreno. This morning customers lost power and several are still without it. "These outages...
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

PG&E faces federal investigation for Dixie Fire involvement

NORTHSTATE AREA, Calif. — The Pacific Gas and Electricity Company (PG&E) is under investigation again for potentially starting a wildfire, and this time it is from the federal government. The company was subpoenaed by the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California on October 7 for documents related...
ECONOMY
cbslocal.com

PG&E Expecting at Least $1.15 Billion in Claims Related to Dixie Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — PG&E is expecting a $1.15 billion financial hit from claims related to the monstrous Dixie Fire according to the utility’s latest filing with the SEC. PG&E revealed that it received a subpoena last month from the U.S. Attorney’s office in connection with the Dixie Fire....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lake County Record Bee

PG&E under federal investigation

California lawmakers and 500 more from around the nation want the federal government to do more to address climate change. The federal government wants to know whether PG&E was responsible for causing the Dixie Fire, the second-largest blaze in California history. The legislators’ letter to President Joe Biden and PG&E’s...
U.S. POLITICS
Eureka Times-Standard

PG&E completes decommissioning process, ends nuclear facility license

Following a years-long effort to decommission the former nuclear power plant in Humboldt Bay, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. recently filed a request with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to terminate the power plant’s license marking a “major milestone” for the Humboldt County community. “The PG&E team dedicated countless hours to...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Zogg Fire victims react to PG&E in court

IGO, Calif. — Over a year ago, the Zogg Fire swept through areas outside of Igo. And today, residents who experienced the fire first reacted to the news of PG&E being arraigned Friday in Shasta County Court. Igo Country Store Owner Tom Shleenker lived through the Zogg Fire and he...
IGO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy