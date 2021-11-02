The Warmest Winter Coats To Buy Before the Holidays -- Everlane, The North Face, Canada Goose and More

As crazy as it sounds, we're readying for the holiday season, and unlike last year's celebrations (or lack thereof), we're expecting a major turnout for 2021. With so many people once again traveling to see friends and family for the holidays, one major plot point naturally comes to mind: gifts. But according to experts across the retail landscape, securing the perfect presents for your loved ones might not be as simple as it was pre-pandemic. Sure, there's a lot to be optimistic about right now, but manufacturers are still struggling to get back to the way things were, so if you want your gifts to arrive in time for the holidays, there are a few extra factors to consider.

SHOPPING ・ 12 DAYS AGO