University Releases Offer To Student Workers’ Union Amid Ongoing Negotiations

By Henry Astor
Bwog
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new offer includes multiple concessions to the SWC-UAW’s demands while falling short on others. In an email to affiliates Monday afternoon, Provost Mary Boyce announced the University’s current offer at the bargaining table with the Student Workers of Columbia – UAW, the Union which represents Columbia’s graduate and undergraduate workers....

bwog.com

