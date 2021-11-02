University Releases Offer To Student Workers’ Union Amid Ongoing Negotiations

The Student Workers of Columbia have begun an indefinite strike as leverage for contract negotiations with the University, ceasing all labor and bringing courses to a halt. Today, the Student Workers of Columbia (SWC) are going on strike to secure a contract agreement after years of bargaining. The core demands of the SWC throughout negotiations have been grievance and neutral arbitration for workplace discrimination and harassment; greater compensation for all student workers, including those who work on an hourly basis; expanded healthcare coverage, including vision and dental; and University recognition of all members of the SWC as part of the bargaining unit. During the period of the strike, striking student workers will halt all labor, including teaching, research, and grading. There is no set deadline for the strike to end. While Columbia and SWC communications sent out over Fall Break indicate that progress has been made in negotiations, including new Columbia counter-proposals to the SWC’s demands, points of contention remain.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO