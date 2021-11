ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department is investigating a fire at a home on Merchant Street that caused approximately $25,000 in damages. According to an AFD press release, crews responded to a residential fire at approximately 1:02 p.m. Sunday, in the 1900 block of Merchant Street. First-in crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming out of the home's attic space. A fast attack was made and the fire was put out, causing extensive damage to the roof and attic space.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO