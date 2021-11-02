CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Busch apologizes for using the R-word in post-race interview

By Sarah Polus
The Hill
 7 days ago
© Getty Images

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch issued an apology on Monday after using the R-word during a post-race interview at Martinsville Speedway.

Busch uttered the slur against people with disabilities on Sunday while describing a move made by his opponent, Brad Keselowski.

"It's frickin' r-------, man, so stupid," Busch said. "I don't understand these guys. I should beat the s--- out of [Keselowski] right now, is what I should do, but that doesn't do me any good either."

In a Monday tweet, Busch condemned his word choice, saying he used a word "I should never use."

In a statement released on Monday, NASCAR wrote that Busch will be required to take sensitivity training before beginning the 2022 season.

He will not face fines over the incident, Sports Illustrated reports.

Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, was eliminated from the 2021 playoffs on Sunday, along with Keselowski.

Comments / 0

