Remember me: 9 things to know about Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Today, Nov. 1, officially marks the Day of the Dead.

Here are 9 things to know about the Mexican holiday.

1. The ancient Mexican holiday stretches back more than 2,000 years.

2. Day of the Dead celebrates the belief that spirits of the dead briefly return to the land of the living for a brief reunion, and is celebrated with parades, festivals and more across Mexico.

3. Though they occur around the same time and share similar customs such as candy and face painting, Day of the Dead is not connected to Halloween.

4. In the days leading up to the holiday, Mexican families set out bright, colorful, ornate shrines called “Ofrendas” to honor their deceased relatives.

5. While it is called Day of the Dead, it’s actually a celebration, not a somber occasion.

6. The Mexican Marigold, or Flor de Cempasuchil, is a bright orange flower that grows throughout Mexico in the fall, and it’s an important symbol of Day of the Dead.

7. Day of the Dead is best celebrated with a sweet tooth, as pastries and desserts. One of the most popular is Pan de Muertos, a loaf of sweet bread coated in sugar and decorated to resemble a pile of bones.

8. A major staple of Day of the Dead is spending time at the graved of love ones. Families will clean and was the graves of their departed, and decorate them with candles and flowers such as marigolds.

9. Though Day of the Dead parades in Mexico City have been portrayed in movies such as “Spectre,” they’re actually much more recent additions.