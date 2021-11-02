CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Remember me: 9 things to know about Day of the Dead

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ef1w6_0cjcMS1e00
Day of the Dead Day of the Dead (wftv.com)

Today, Nov. 1, officially marks the Day of the Dead.

Here are 9 things to know about the Mexican holiday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

1. The ancient Mexican holiday stretches back more than 2,000 years.

2. Day of the Dead celebrates the belief that spirits of the dead briefly return to the land of the living for a brief reunion, and is celebrated with parades, festivals and more across Mexico.

3. Though they occur around the same time and share similar customs such as candy and face painting, Day of the Dead is not connected to Halloween.

4. In the days leading up to the holiday, Mexican families set out bright, colorful, ornate shrines called “Ofrendas” to honor their deceased relatives.

5. While it is called Day of the Dead, it’s actually a celebration, not a somber occasion.

6. The Mexican Marigold, or Flor de Cempasuchil, is a bright orange flower that grows throughout Mexico in the fall, and it’s an important symbol of Day of the Dead.

READ: Could a fire put out 15 years ago be responsible for cancer cases among 4 firefighters?

7. Day of the Dead is best celebrated with a sweet tooth, as pastries and desserts. One of the most popular is Pan de Muertos, a loaf of sweet bread coated in sugar and decorated to resemble a pile of bones.

8. A major staple of Day of the Dead is spending time at the graved of love ones. Families will clean and was the graves of their departed, and decorate them with candles and flowers such as marigolds.

9. Though Day of the Dead parades in Mexico City have been portrayed in movies such as “Spectre,” they’re actually much more recent additions.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

What you need to know about the real cultural significance of Day of the Dead

It features skulls and falls close to October 31, so people outside of the Latinx community often confuse Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) with Halloween. However, it’s so much more than a spooky holiday – it’s a two day festival celebrating loved ones who have died as their souls return to earth. Dr Elizabeth Baquedano, senior honorary lecturer at the Institute of Archaeology at UCL, refers to it as “the most important festival in the Mexican calendar”.
CELEBRATIONS
New Haven Register

Day of the Dead songs: A playlist to remember our dead

Although they are always on our minds, what better time than this time to remember those who were ahead of us. We well say that those who left did not die , but were on a binge, so we have decided to celebrate them with melodies that will shake your fear.
MUSIC
Martinsville Reporter-Times

'A day to remember': Poston Road students celebrate Day of the Dead

MARTINSVILLE – On Monday afternoon, Poston Road Elementary School held its seventh annual Día de los Muertos parade in honor of the Mexican holiday of the same name. Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a multi-day celebration that honors the dead, whether it be family members, friends, or even just someone you knew that you want to remember. In Mexico, the celebration typically lasts from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 or even longer.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Of The Dead#Remember Me#Mexican#Ofrendas#The Mexican Marigold#Pan De Muertos
climaterwc.com

Families remember loved ones at Day of the Dead celebration

Downtown Redwood City welcomed big crowds for the traditional Día de los Muertos celebration Sunday, Nov. 7, a colorful and festive time for remembering loved ones who have died. Sponsored in a partnership with the San Mateo County History Museum, the Friends of the Redwood City Library and Casa Circulo...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
mynews13.com

5 things to know about the Asian Lantern Festival

SANFORD, Fla. – For the second time, the Asian Lantern Festival will soon light up the Central Florida Zoo, and we're getting an exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek with the coordinator and Chinese artisans. Lu Liang is the Asian Lantern Festival's program coordinator. She gave us access to her team's load-in...
SANFORD, FL
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
NBC Chicago

Day of the Dead: 3 Things to Know About Día De Los Muertos

Read this story in Spanish here. The Day of the Dead is coming up, but make no mistake, the holiday is not the same as Halloween. In fact, it doesn't even fall on the same day as Halloween. Known for sugar skulls, flowers and butterflies, the holiday comes right after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Parades
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Halloween
flicksandfood.com

Celebrating Day of the Dead to Remember Loved Ones

Celebrating Day of the Dead Happens in Many Different Ways in San Antonio. Celebrating Day of the Dead or Dia de los Muertos is a time to remember our loved ones and celebrate their lives. Below are some ways to celebrate their memory in San Antonio:. San Antonio Museum of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Storm Lake Times

Learning about Day of the Dead

Storm Lake Elementary School celebrated Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, Nov. 1 with this elaborate “ofrenda” created by Spanish teacher Yoanna Rodriguez (right) and her instructional aide Karina Rodriguez. The holiday is meant to remember lost loved ones. On the ofrenda, or altar, are items to memorialize the loved one. The kids made the paper flowers, […]
STORM LAKE, IA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
60K+
Followers
72K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy