After returning to his hometown school for his senior year and playing a stellar season of golf, Beverly’s Aidan LeBlanc was named the Northeastern Conference Player of the Year when the league released its yearly golf all-star honors Monday.

LeBlanc, who transferred to Beverly prior to this season after playing at St. John’s Prep, led the undefeated Panthers in the No. 1 slot all season long. He capped off his great year by winning the NEC Open with a score of 75 at Kernwood Country Club last week.

LeBlanc headlined the NEC All-Conference Team, which was also made up of Beverly teammate Cam Cook, Marblehead’s Matt Weed, Swampscott’s Lou Spellios, Danvers’ Bobby Fish, Masconomet’s Chris O’Grady, Salem’s Brady Tremblay, Gloucester’s Jack Costanzo and Winthrop’s Connor Murphy.

The rest of the NEC All-Star choices for the 2021 golf season were Jason Bouffard and Will Roddy (Swampscott); Christopher Locke and Jacob Hershfield (Marblehead); Jon Wasserman and Jack Doyle (Salem); Tyler Feldberg and Jack Mertz (Masconomet); Jack Ryan, Ian Paddock and Will Ryan (Beverly); John Curran (Danvers); and Ryan Brunet (Peabody).

The Peabody Tanners were given the Sportsmanship Award, while Beverly head coach Craig Wiley earned Coach of the Year honors after leading the Panthers to an undefeated season.

The post Northeastern Conference announces 2021 golf all-stars appeared first on Itemlive .