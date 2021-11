Netizens pointed out similarities between MONSTA X and the upcoming group under JYP Entertainment. On November 1st, JYP Entertainment has unveiled another mysterious teaser for its new boy band. A brand new logo, phrases "We Are All Heroes" and "Heroes Are Coming" were shown in this teaser which raised anticipation among fans. However, some netizens were pointing out the similarities between those of MONSTA X and the new JYP group.

