Is there anything better than a made-from-scratch donut? How about a made-from-scratch donut the size of a dinner plate? That’s exactly what you’ll find when you visit Four Mile Bakery. Home to some of the most mouthwatering wagon wheel donuts in Ohio, this beloved bakeshop belongs at the very top of your bucket list. In addition to donuts, you can also look forward to finding all kinds of local goodies and treasures. Here’s more on what you can look forward to when you visit Four Mile Bakery in Ohio.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO