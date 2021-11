CLEVELAND — Justin Bibb will soon become the second-youngest person to ever serve as the mayor of Cleveland. The 34-year-old nonprofit executive defeated Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley on Tuesday. It was a race that had much to do about youth versus experience, and Bibb took a moment to praise the more than 100 students who assisted his campaign in its march to City Hall.

