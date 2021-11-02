Both Levys Set For Unscripted Series

HBO Max has ordered the unscripted cooking competition series THE BIG BRUNCH from Dan Levy and Boardwalk Pictures, which is slated to premiere next year. Dan Levy quote: “Everybody has a friend, a family member, or a co-worker that is extraordinary at what they do, they just need a leg up so that their talents can be appreciated on a larger scale. Thanks to an almost obsessive love of food, I’ve been lucky enough to come across many of those people in the culinary world — friends working out of cafes or food trucks, revolutionizing the menus at local diners — those special humans who create communities around their cooking, hoping to take their skills to the next level. I created this show for them, the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight. That, and who doesn’t want to watch maple syrup being poured slowly over a golden stack of perfectly cooked, creme brûlée inspired French toast?”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO