Both Levys Set For Unscripted Series

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEugene Levy and son Dan Levy, the multiple Emmy winning “Schitt’s Creek” stars and producers, have both announced separate unscripted series for streaming platforms. Eugene will host...

www.darkhorizons.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“9 to 5” Trio Reunite On “Grace & Frankie”

The legendary trio of stars from iconic 1980 comedy “9 to 5” – Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin – will reunite on the seventh and final season of the Netflix series “Grace and Frankie”. Fonda and Tomlin have been starring as the leads in the series since its...
TV SERIES
TMZ.com

'Quantum Leap' Star Dean Stockwell Dead at 85

Dean Stockwell, who starred alongside Scott Bakula in "Quantum Leap," has died ... TMZ has learned. The longtime actor -- his Hollywood career spanned 70 years -- died early Sunday morning at home, peacefully and of natural causes ... according to a rep. Dean's most famous for his role as...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Dan Levy to launch reality cooking series on HBO Max

Emmy-winning actor and showrunner Dan Levy is launching a new reality cooking competition with HBO Max. Levy, best known for his hit sitcom “Schitt’s Creek,” will be both the host and creator of “The Big Brunch,” HBO Max said in a press release on Monday. Competitors will fight for a...
TV SERIES
newsradioklbj.com

Dan Levy to host competition series ‘The Big Brunch’ for HBO Max

Dan Levy will be the host of a new cooking competition series on HBO Max called The Big Brunch. Along with hosting and creating the new series, Levy will serve as executive producer alongside Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Faye Stapleton. Scheduled to debut next year, the show...
TV & VIDEOS
imore.com

'Schitt's Creek' star Eugene Levy to host a new Apple TV+ travel series

Levy executive produces alongside David Brindley. Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy is set to host a new travel series for Apple TV+ dubbed The Reluctant Traveler, the streaming service has announced. The new show, which is yet to be given a release window, will be produced by Twofour and will see Levy executive produce alongside David Brindley.
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

HBO Max Orders Unscripted Cooking Competition Series THE BIG BRUNCH From Dan Levy And Boardwalk Pictures

HBO Max has ordered the unscripted cooking competition series THE BIG BRUNCH from Dan Levy and Boardwalk Pictures, which is slated to premiere next year. Dan Levy quote: “Everybody has a friend, a family member, or a co-worker that is extraordinary at what they do, they just need a leg up so that their talents can be appreciated on a larger scale. Thanks to an almost obsessive love of food, I’ve been lucky enough to come across many of those people in the culinary world — friends working out of cafes or food trucks, revolutionizing the menus at local diners — those special humans who create communities around their cooking, hoping to take their skills to the next level. I created this show for them, the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight. That, and who doesn’t want to watch maple syrup being poured slowly over a golden stack of perfectly cooked, creme brûlée inspired French toast?”
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

HBO Max dishes up Dan Levy and Boardwalk Pictures culinary series

WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max has greenlit an unscripted culinary competition series from Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy and California-based prodco Boardwalk Pictures. The Big Brunch, created and hosted by Levy, features undiscovered culinary voices from across the US, with chefs sharing their stories and business dreams while...
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

“Squid Game” To Compete For Drama Series

Netflix has announced that its smash hit Korean survival thriller series “Squid Game” will be submitted to drama categories for award shows such as the Emmys and the Critics’ Choice Awards as opposed to ‘international’ categories. The announcement comes as the series has yet to confirm a second season with...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Dan Levy set to host new cooking competition show

Dan Levy is back hosting cooking competitions! For those who only know him from Schitt’s Creek, in 2017, Dan Levy hosted the first two seasons of The Great Canadian Baking Show and was lovely and wonderful. But now he’s back for a new competition cooking show on HBO Max. The...
TV SHOWS
darkhorizons.com

Promos: Dragons, Hawkeye, Pen15, Bell, Heist

DreamWorks Animation has released a new trailer for the six-episode pre-schooler-targeted animated series “Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky” – a direct sequel to “Dragons: Rescue Riders”. In a faraway corner of the viking and dragon world, this next chapter following the adventures of viking twins Dak and Leyla,...
TV SERIES
Awful Announcing

Meadowlark Media, Apple TV+ agree to multi-year, first-look deal for documentaries, unscripted series

On Monday, Meadowlark Media and Apple TV+ announced a multi-year, first-look deal for documentaries and unscripted series. Back in September, Meadowlark’s John Skipper hinted at something like this happening. In an interview with Bloomberg, he discussed Meadowlark creating content to fill what he called “a void in world class non-event sports content.” He also said that companies (like Apple) would find it “more efficient” to buy content from third parties (like Meadowlark) rather than creating that content themselves.
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

Daniel Dae Kim Joins Live-Action “Airbender”

Daniel Dae Kim has joined the cast of the live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series at Netflix in a regular role. Albert Kim (“Sleepy Hollow,” “Nikita”) will serve as showrunner on the series which is called a reimagined take on Nickelodeon’s beloved animated franchise. Kim will portray Fire Lord Ozai,...
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

TV News: Spy, Sunny, Hanna, Miracle, Omens

The first photo is out of Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce in the six-episode drama series “A Spy Among Friends” based on the novel by Ben Macintyre. The series will debut worldwide next Fall on BritBox in the UK and Spectrum’s On Demand platform in the US. The story centers...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Regina King To Helm Netflix’s “Man In Full”

Celebrated Oscar-winning actress Regina King (“The Harder They Fall,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”) is following up her acclaimed feature directorial debut “One Night in Miami” with a Netflix series adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel “The Man in Full”. Set in Atlanta, the story follows different characters as they...
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

Quick News: Zoey, Betts, Heart, Camp, Peaks

Roku has released the trailer for the TV movie “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” – a follow-up to NBC’s cancelled “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” which gives the series a proper farewell. The feature-length original film will follow Zoey (Jane Levy) on her first holiday after her father’s (Peter Gallagher) passing as she attempts...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Photos: Australia-Set Vampire Series “Firebite”

AMC+ and See-Saw Films have released first-look images from “Firebite,” the Australia-set vampire fantasy series which hails from celebrated “Sweet Country” and “Samson and Delilah” director Warwick Thornton. The eight-episode series follows two Indigenous Australian hunters – a reckless man full of bravado and a 17-year-old orphan – on their...
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

TV News: CW, Wu-Tang, 100, Plot, Gemstones

The CW has set its midseason premiere dates with the “Superman & Lois” second season and new series “Naomi” both launching Tuesday January 11th, “DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow” & “Batwoman” on Wednesday January 12th, and both “Legends of the Hidden Temple” and “Two Sentence Horror Stories” on Sunday January 16th.
TV & VIDEOS

