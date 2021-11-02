CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima police arrest 14-year-old, 16-year-old murder suspects

By Emily Goodell
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 7 days ago
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police have arrested two teens in connection with Thursday’s fatal shooting of 18-year-old Sebastian Suarez.

“The 16-year-old negotiated over the weekend with Chief Murray and an advocate from the school district to turn himself in at the juvenile detention center, which he did this morning at about 9:45,” Capt. Jay Seely said.

Court documents show the 16-year-old has been charged in Yakima County Superior Court with second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful posession of a firearm.

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force and the YPD Gang Unit arrested the 14-year-old boy Friday near East Spruce and South Sixth streets. Seely said the boy had a semi-automatic pistol on him at the time of his arrest.

According to court documents, the 14-year-old was confronted with still images from surveillance footage, but did not admit to being involved with the shooting.

“When asked why he shot the victim, he never directly denied doing it,” court documents said.

According to court documents, Suarez was driving a four-door sedan with his little brother and girlfriend Thursday evening when they came to a stop at the stop sign near South 20th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard.

Seelt said that’s when the two suspects — who Suarez reportedly knew from Stanton Academy — started yelling at him.

“The victim got out of his car and there was a physical altercation and then the 14 and 16-year-old both produced weapons and shot and killed the 18-year-old,” Seely said.

Suarez died before he could be taken to a hospital. Police are investigating the case as a potential gang crime.

Comments / 3

Sandy Kennedy
7d ago

Not only should these juveniles be held accountable, but the parents also!

