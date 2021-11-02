CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woody Paige: Von Miller trade 'right for both teams,' with Rams going somewhere, Broncos nowhere

By Woody Paige woody.paige@gazette.com
 7 days ago
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller watches from the line of scrimmage during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 28 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Christian Murdock, The Gazette file

Von Miller is dancing with the stars again in Los Angeles.

The Broncos’ erstwhile outside linebacker will have a better chance of winning now with defensive tackle Aaron Donald than he did with choreographer Witney Carson on the TV show in 2016. They finished seventh. Von might even be a Super Bowl champion once more. The Broncos may finish as also-rans.

George Paton must be attempting to impress the Broncos’ 2022 owner.

Did the G-Man ask Brittany Bowlen if she approved of the trade?

Are prospective billionaire bidders in favor of dealing the Broncos’ face of the franchise?

Stan Kroenke, who owns four teams in Denver, loves the trade. His NFL team in Los Angeles acquired Miller and $9.5 million Monday. What’s with Colorado franchises sending $59.5 mil and their superstars to other cities?

Obviously, the triumvirate of Paton, Joe Ellis and John Elway believe that this season is over, and the Broncos are a reclamation project.

During the Elway Era, the word "rebuilding" has never been mentioned or murmured.

But, after the most repulsive offensive ending since Lou Saban’s “half-a-loaf’’ tie 50 years ago, the Broncos can shout "rebuilding" from the headquarters’ roof.

Von is “moving on’’ to Los Angeles, and the Broncos are moving on from another Lost Season.

The Broncos dealt Miller to the Rams for 2022 second and third-round draft choices, giving them a total of 10 — a number that could rise before the Tuesday trade deadline if other teams will accept Kyle Fuller Brush Man, Melvin “Fumbles’’ Gordon III, Kareem Jackson, Teddy Bridgewater and anyone else.

Even though the Broncos improved (ha!) to 4-4, the Pat Shurmur Bungling Brigade tried to give away the victory to the Washington Foosball Team. The Denver coaching staff and the offensive players left the stadium under the cover of darkness Sunday.

The general manager’s team this year is no better than the team he was with last year.

Paton has seen enough.

Already, 12,000 season-ticket holders had endured too much. They no-showed Sunday. In 2019, 19,094 declined to attend the Broncos Dec. 1 game against the Chargers. Vic Fangio can’t be thrilled that as coach, he has turned away more fans than any coach since the Josh McDaniels Error.

Three years ago, CEO Ellis admitted to The Denver Post that “when someone doesn’t show up, that means the ticket had no value.’’ He should be prepared for the Broncos’ December home games against the Lions and the Bengals. No-shows may outnumber shows.

Especially since the Broncos’ future Ring of Famer and Hall of Famer, who will be a Hollywood Walk of Famer, is gone.

I wrote last week that Von’s Famous Last Words in Denver could be “Sound The Alarm’’ because of a possible blockbuster Broncos-busting trade.

Then, the Gazette’s premier sports columnist Paul Klee wrote Sunday that the Broncos should do Von a favor and trade him.

Paton must have been listening. First thing Monday morning the Broncos sent Miller to La-La Land, where he joins a team tied for the NFL’s top record (7-1). He will return to the postseason for the first time since he was MVP and ruined Cam Newton’s happy career.

Elway’s first draft selection as the Broncos’ executive in charge of football was his finest. Only Elway has been voted to more Pro Bowls (9) than Miller and Hall of Famers Champ Bailey and Steve Atwater (8). Those three and Randy Gradishar (7) are the Broncos’ greatest defensive players of all time.

Miller will be back someday to be honored. Here’s a thought: Von will become an unrestricted free agent at season’s end. Is Paton so wise that he will sign Miller?

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Rams in Los Angeles next year.

And is it possible that the two L.A. teams play each other at their home, SoFi Stadium, in Super Bowl LVI?

Was this a good trade or a bad trade? It was the right trade for both teams. This season the Rams are going somewhere, the Broncos nowhere. Von will fit in perfectly with the Rams, and the two high draft picks could be special additions in the Broncos’ "rebuild."

And Von Miller can dance the Viennese Waltz.

