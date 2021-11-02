CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan De Goey: one of two charges against AFL player dropped

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
Jordan De Goey is due in court in the United States on 8 December when he will face a charge of assault.

One of the criminal charges, forcible touching, laid against Collingwood AFL player Jordan De Goey has been dropped by New York prosecutors. But the 25-year-old is still facing a charge of assault when he is next due in court in the United States on 8 December.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has dropped a charge of forcible touching – grabbing private areas outside of clothing without permission – of a 35-year-old female. But the Magpies midfield-forward is still alleged by prosecutors to have punched and kicked a 37-year-old male.

Police initially said the man was a friend of a woman who De Goey and a friend of his were alleged to have interacted with during a Halloween-themed party at PHD Rooftop Lounge on 30 October.

Police claimed De Goey’s friend struck the man in the face with a glass. De Goey spent several hours in a holding cell, before being released from custody after pleading not guilty to all charges.

Collingwood acted swiftly to the charges being laid and on Sunday stood down De Goey from club duties indefinitely.

De Goey travelled to the US during the off-season to undergo an intensive fitness program in California as he attempted to capitalise on an outstanding end to the 2021 season.

He was only able to leave Australia under a permit due to his sponsorship and work arrangements with Monster Energy.

It is unclear if De Goey will be allowed to return to Australia before his next court date, but Covid-19 restrictions could make that difficult.

IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC

Metallurgist admits faking steel test results for US Navy subs

A metallurgist in the US state of Washington has pleaded guilty to fraud after she spent decades faking the results of strength tests on steel that was being used to make Navy submarines. Prosecutors say Elaine Marie Thomas, 67, gave false positive readings for strength and toughness tests in at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
