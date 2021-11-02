CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Man wins $2 million lottery prize … again

By Nexstar Media Wire, J. Scott Wilson
 7 days ago

( NewsNation Now ) — Most people would be over the moon if they’d won a $2 million scratch-off lottery prize. Now, imagine doing it twice!

A 65-year-old man in Maryland has done just that, hitting the state’s $2,000,000 Richer game for the top prize again. The first win came several years ago when the Richer game began.

The man recently bought two tickets at a local Exxon station and realized that one of the tickets had a gold bar symbol over the $2 million symbol that he recognized from his first win, signifying that he’d won.

Employees at the Exxon station will get a bonus for selling the winning ticket as well.

App lets you buy leftover restaurant food. Is it worth it?

The man’s name is being withheld at his request, but he did tell the state that he intends to use the money to pay for family vacations.

At the time of this story’s writing, the page on the Maryland Lottery website for the game had been removed since the game officially ends Nov. 1, but an intro page did state there were no more $2 million prizes available to win.

