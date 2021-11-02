Ditch: ‘It is a massive unforced error’

The Heritage Foundation’s David Ditch explained inflation and the supply chain crisis to The Annie Frey Show and how that might affect the holiday season. Ditch explained that the main issue with the supply chain is due to the bottle neck at the ports. He also pointed out that red tape prevents implementation of many solutions to alleviate the problem.

“There is a lot of uncertainty that arises from Washington D.C.”

Ditch believes that the supply chain issue is complicated by inflation. Ditch pointed out two mistakes that lead to an increase in inflation and the Biden administration is making both. Listen to the full interview above.