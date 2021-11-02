Dennard: ‘Republican messaging works’

RNC Spokesmen Paris Dennard joined The Annie Frey Show to talk about the Virginia gubernatorial election and the implications it might have for Republican prospects in the 2022 midterm election cycle. While he recognizes that Virginia is a blue state, Dennard stressed that the most important thing people can do is to go to the polls and vote.

“He knows what he said”

Dennard believes that Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate, is out of step with everyday Virginians. McAuliffe has made statements alluding to the idea that parents do not have a right to have a say in their child’s education. Dennard says that Virginia voters have looked at the polices of the Democratic party and what is coming out of Washington D.C., and they have had enough. He sees this as a valuable lesson for Republican candidates heading into the midterm elections. Listen to the full interview above.