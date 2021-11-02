CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Southport High School student shot, killed at south-side gas station

By Mary Farucci
WRTV
WRTV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KcXcy_0cjcGlUT00

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old Southport High School student was shot and killed Monday night at a south-side gas station.

According to police at the scene, the incident happened around 8 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3600 block of South Keystone Avenue.

Police found a male victim later identified as Jack Sumner Jr., with gunshot wounds outside a Speedway gas station.

Medics transported Sumner Jr. to Eskenazi Hospital where he died from his injuries.

IMPD announced Tuesday that a 22-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Perry Township Schools also released a statement about the Southport student's death.

Perry Township Schools has been informed of an incident last night resulting in the death of a Southport High School student. Counseling will be provided to any staff or student affected by this loss, and we are prepared to bring in additional help if necessary.

Our thoughts, prayers and support are with the friends and family of this Southport High student.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Brian Lambert at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Brian.Lambert@indy.gov .

Comments / 5

Vicki Lynn-Maxwell
7d ago

right off the interstate? I'll say this again, pls put more patrols on or around entrance and exit ramps.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Southport, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Keystone, IN
City
Southport, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southport High School#Shooting#Perry Township#Eskenazi Hospital#Impd#The Impd Homicide Office#Brian Lambert Indy Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRTV

WRTV

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy