Southport High School student shot, killed at south-side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old Southport High School student was shot and killed Monday night at a south-side gas station.

According to police at the scene, the incident happened around 8 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3600 block of South Keystone Avenue.

Police found a male victim later identified as Jack Sumner Jr., with gunshot wounds outside a Speedway gas station.

Medics transported Sumner Jr. to Eskenazi Hospital where he died from his injuries.

IMPD announced Tuesday that a 22-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Perry Township Schools also released a statement about the Southport student's death.

Perry Township Schools has been informed of an incident last night resulting in the death of a Southport High School student. Counseling will be provided to any staff or student affected by this loss, and we are prepared to bring in additional help if necessary.



Our thoughts, prayers and support are with the friends and family of this Southport High student.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Brian Lambert at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Brian.Lambert@indy.gov .