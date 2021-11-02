CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

TPD: Man seriously injured in Dixie Drive shooting Monday afternoon

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0cjcGkbk00

A man was seriously injured in a shooting on Dixie Drive Monday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD said that the shooting happened in the 100 block of Dixie Drive just after 2 p.m.

TPD also added that this is an active and open investigation, with updates being provided as more information becoming available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Comments / 1

Related
WTXL ABC 27 News

Two killed in Thursday night shooting in Bainbridge

Bainbridge Public Safety confirmed that three people were shot in Bainbridge Thursday evening and two of those people have died. The victims have been identified as Anthony Crosby, Jr. and Destiny Young. The third victim is still unnamed at this time but has been transferred to an out-of-area medical center for treatment, according to officials.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy