From Burgoo To Bourbon Balls, These 11 Kentucky Restaurants Serve Up The Best Iconic Bluegrass Dishes

Kentucky is known far and wide for its amazing cuisine. From hot browns to burgoo stew, fried chicken to bourbon balls, Kentucky is a culinary force to be reckoned with! We searched far and wide to compile the following list of 11 restaurant serving up the best iconic Kentucky dishes. Take a look, and get ready for a culinary tour de force in the Bluegrass State!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Best Biscuits and Gravy: Rudy's on the Square

Best Hot Brown: The Brown Hotel

Best Soup Beans: Wallace Station Deli and Bakery

Best Burgoo Stew: Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn

Best Cornbread: Freight House

Best Fried Chicken: Sanders Cafe

Best Barbecue: Starnes Bar-B-Q

Best Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich: The Freight House

Best Mac & Cheese: The Eagle

Best Bourbon Balls: Rebecca Ruth Candy Factory

Best Banana Pudding: Shirley Mae's Café

What’s your favorite only-in-Kentucky dish? We’d love to hear about it! And if you have a restaurant you’d like to see featured here on Only In Kentucky, be sure to nominate them and tell us why!