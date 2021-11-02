CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Burgoo To Bourbon Balls, These 11 Kentucky Restaurants Serve Up The Best Iconic Bluegrass Dishes

By Sarah McCosham
Only In Kentucky
Only In Kentucky
 7 days ago

Kentucky is known far and wide for its amazing cuisine. From hot browns to burgoo stew, fried chicken to bourbon balls, Kentucky is a culinary force to be reckoned with! We searched far and wide to compile the following list of 11 restaurant serving up the best iconic Kentucky dishes. Take a look, and get ready for a culinary tour de force in the Bluegrass State!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Best Biscuits and Gravy: Rudy's on the Square
Best Hot Brown: The Brown Hotel
Best Soup Beans: Wallace Station Deli and Bakery
Best Burgoo Stew: Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn
Best Cornbread: Freight House
Best Fried Chicken: Sanders Cafe
Best Barbecue: Starnes Bar-B-Q
Best Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich: The Freight House
Best Mac & Cheese: The Eagle
Best Bourbon Balls: Rebecca Ruth Candy Factory
Best Banana Pudding: Shirley Mae's Café

What’s your favorite only-in-Kentucky dish? We’d love to hear about it! And if you have a restaurant you’d like to see featured here on Only In Kentucky, be sure to nominate them and tell us why!

