Airlines Continue To Struggle With More Cancellations, Delays

American Airlines cancelled another 250 flights yesterday adding to the over 1,500 that were cancelled this past weekend. In all, 343 flights were canceled on Friday, 548 were canceled on Saturday and 1,058 were canceled Sunday which accounted for about 10% of it’s mainline flights over the four-day period. In a memo, American Airlines COO David Seymour said the airline was ‘proactively canceling’ flights to provide ‘scheduling certainty for crews’ after high winds and bad weather hit on Thursday and left some crews out of position. Beginning yesterday, 1,800 flight attendants returned from time-off during the pandemic. Earlier in October, Southwest Airlines canceled over 2,000 flights citing weather and air traffic control issues which cost the airline about $75 million.
