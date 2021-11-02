CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airlines Continue To Struggle With More Cancellations, Delays

By James Packard
newsy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds more flights were canceled at American Airlines on Monday. Customer service lines stretched as far as the eye could see. A total of more than 2,000 flights over the last four days. It's the final domino in a mess of worker shortages, maxed-out schedules and bad weather. It's...

Why Marriott, American Airlines Changes Seem Egregious

Chicago reopens to international tourists as COVID-19 travel restrictions ease

Looser restrictions for international travelers are expected to bring more overseas tourists back to cities like Chicago, but may also leave tourists facing higher airfares. As of Monday, the U.S. is open to international travelers who have been fully vaccinated and tested negative for COVID-19, ending bans on travel from specific countries more than a year and a half after borders closed ...
Airlines gear up for travel surge as US reopens

Airline reservations to the United States took off immediately after the White House announced the country would reopen to all vaccinated international voyagers starting next week, compelling a welcome -- if challenging -- industry pivot. Just after the White House announcement, British Airways saw a 900 percent jump in searches for flights and holiday packages to key US destinations compared with the week before.
Never Do This When Booking a United or Delta Flight, Experts Warn

Major U.S. airlines have had a tumultuous last couple years, as the COVID pandemic effectively halted air travel for most people in the country. But as more and more people get back into the groove of flying, airfare prices are rising accordingly. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently warned travelers that they are likely to see price hikes soon, especially with a major increase in travel over the holidays. Experts say there are things you can do to avoid making your trip even more expensive, and one comes down to the way you book your ticket. Read on to find out what you should never do when booking a flight on United or Delta.
Another Major Airline Just Said It's Cutting Flights for the Next 2 Months

Vaccine mandates and mask requirements have made air travel a safer option for people this year, even amid the continued spread of COVID. But while passengers may have the comfort of safety while flying, it's getting on those flights that is proving to be a massive headache. In early October, Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 2,000 flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country. Later that month, Alaska Airlines announced that it was cutting some of its flights between two cities in November and December. Now, another major airline has just announced that it's dropping flight service to and from several cities over the next two months. Read on to find out if any of your upcoming trips are in jeopardy.
American Airlines Cancels More Flights Across United States

American Airlines cancelled another 250 flights yesterday adding to the over 1,500 that were cancelled this past weekend. In all, 343 flights were canceled on Friday, 548 were canceled on Saturday and 1,058 were canceled Sunday which accounted for about 10% of it’s mainline flights over the four-day period. In a memo, American Airlines COO David Seymour said the airline was ‘proactively canceling’ flights to provide ‘scheduling certainty for crews’ after high winds and bad weather hit on Thursday and left some crews out of position. Beginning yesterday, 1,800 flight attendants returned from time-off during the pandemic. Earlier in October, Southwest Airlines canceled over 2,000 flights citing weather and air traffic control issues which cost the airline about $75 million.
American Airlines scrambles to restore air travel as hundreds more flights canceled

American Airlines canceled another 420 flights today and delayed 540 others as the Fort Worth-based carrier tried to get pilots, flight attendants and planes in the right places after a weekend of mass cancellations. More than 40,000 customers were affected by today’s cancellations and delays throughout the airline’s nationwide network.
