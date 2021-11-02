Meal-Kit Company HelloFresh Expects Sales to Rise by 62% This Year

McDonald's Corp. shares rose nearly 3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the fast-food giant reported third-quarter earnings and sales that beat expectations. Net income totaled $2.150 billion, or $2.86 per share, up from $1.763 billion, or $2.35 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.76 was ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.46. Sales of $6.201 billion were up from $5.418 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $6.050 billion. Global comparable sales rose 12.7% with the U.S. up 9.6%. The FactSet consensus was for a 10% rise. International operated markets, which includes the U.K. and France, was up 13.9% and international developmental licensed markets, which includes Japan and China, were up 16.7%. McDonald's stock has gained 10.2% for the year to date while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 16.8% for the period.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO